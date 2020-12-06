Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba inks MoU with HJJ to explore future upstream development opportunities

​​

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hangzhou Jinjiang Group Co. Ltd (HJJ), a leading alumina producer with an annual nameplate capacity of 10 million tonnes in China.

The virtual signing ceremony - held in November 2020 - was attended by Alba's Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Owner of HJJ Mr. Dou Zhenggang and the Company's Chairman Madam Wang Yuanluo in the presence of Alba CEO Mr. Ali Al Baqali and other top officials from Alba and HJJ.