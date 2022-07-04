Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-07-02
1.150 BHD   -0.43%
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba lands Six major International Awards from National Safety Council

07/04/2022 | 07:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn


Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) leader, is proud to announce that it has won six major National Safety Council (NSC) USA awards for 2021.

The Awards translate Alba's leadership in various areas of Safety: Safety Leadership Award, Significant Improvement Award, Perfect Record Award, Occupational Excellence Achievement Award, Milestone Award and Million Work Hours Award.

Commenting on the NCS awards, Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

"We are our last line of defense in Safety, it boils down to each one of us. Safety is everyone's responsibility in Alba.

I thank our people, employees and contractors' personnel for setting these new benchmarks in Safety leadership as we have topped more than 27.5 million safe working hours without LTI and for working collectively towards realising our Objective of Together #1 in Safety and ESG."

Alba will be presented with the six NSC Awards at the National Safety Council Congress and Expo that will be held in San Diego, USA in September 2022.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 11:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 835 M 4 866 M 4 866 M
Net income 2022 559 M 1 482 M 1 482 M
Net Debt 2022 320 M 849 M 849 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,91x
Yield 2022 9,92%
Capitalization 1 627 M 4 316 M 4 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 9,65%
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,15 BHD
Average target price 1,62 BHD
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Senior Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.43.75%4 316
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED7.78%10 461
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD-18.69%8 785
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-55.63%6 486
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-23.57%6 420
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-9.94%5 206