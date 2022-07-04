Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba lands Six major International Awards from National Safety Council

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) leader, is proud to announce that it has won six major National Safety Council (NSC) USA awards for 2021.

The Awards translate Alba's leadership in various areas of Safety: Safety Leadership Award, Significant Improvement Award, Perfect Record Award, Occupational Excellence Achievement Award, Milestone Award and Million Work Hours Award.

Commenting on the NCS awards, Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

"We are our last line of defense in Safety, it boils down to each one of us. Safety is everyone's responsibility in Alba.

I thank our people, employees and contractors' personnel for setting these new benchmarks in Safety leadership as we have topped more than 27.5 million safe working hours without LTI and for working collectively towards realising our Objective of Together #1 in Safety and ESG."

Alba will be presented with the six NSC Awards at the National Safety Council Congress and Expo that will be held in San Diego, USA in September 2022.

Back to news