Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba launches its mini plant-wide Safety & ESG Campaign 'Back to Core Basics'

Under the directives of Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, the Company has launched a mini plant-wide Safety & ESG Campaign 'Back to Core Basics' on 12 December 2022.

The Campaign was kicked-off with a welcoming note by Alba's CEO followed by an interactive Executive Panel Discussion featuring Alba's Chief Marketing Officer Khalid A. Latif and Chief Operations Officer Dr. Abdulla Habib as well as senior officials from Major Contracting Companies -- MD of SMS WLL John Witter and MD of SKD Group S. Hassan Al Durazi.

Moderated by Alba's Director Safety, Health and Environment Mohamed Khalil Saeed, this panel discussion emphasised on the importance of operating by Core Safety Principles and brought forward ideas to take Alba and the Contractors' Safety missions to the next level.

Speaking on the launch of this mini-campaign, Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, said:

"Our Core Safety Principles are the backbone to Alba's strong Safety culture as they govern the way we perform our operations in a safe and responsible manner.

We believe that Safety is a practice and by holding year-round Safety campaigns, we will improve our Safety practices and behaviours as we journey together in life."

The 3-day Campaign will feature a presentation on renewable energy in line with Alba's Decarbonisation objectives, plant-wide Competition as well as daily afternoon shopfloor visits led by Alba Executives and Management Team.

