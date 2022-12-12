Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-12-07
0.9990 BHD   +0.10%
08:34aAluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba launches its mini plant-wide Safety & ESG Campaign 'Back to Core Basics'
PU
12/07Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Scoops Two Major Environmental Awards from the Green Organisation
PU
12/06Alba awards Bechtel to conduct Line 7 Project's Feasibility Study
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba launches its mini plant-wide Safety & ESG Campaign 'Back to Core Basics'

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Under the directives of Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, the Company has launched a mini plant-wide Safety & ESG Campaign 'Back to Core Basics' on 12 December 2022.

The Campaign was kicked-off with a welcoming note by Alba's CEO followed by an interactive Executive Panel Discussion featuring Alba's Chief Marketing Officer Khalid A. Latif and Chief Operations Officer Dr. Abdulla Habib as well as senior officials from Major Contracting Companies -- MD of SMS WLL John Witter and MD of SKD Group S. Hassan Al Durazi.

Moderated by Alba's Director Safety, Health and Environment Mohamed Khalil Saeed, this panel discussion emphasised on the importance of operating by Core Safety Principles and brought forward ideas to take Alba and the Contractors' Safety missions to the next level.

Speaking on the launch of this mini-campaign, Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, said:

"Our Core Safety Principles are the backbone to Alba's strong Safety culture as they govern the way we perform our operations in a safe and responsible manner.

We believe that Safety is a practice and by holding year-round Safety campaigns, we will improve our Safety practices and behaviours as we journey together in life."

The 3-day Campaign will feature a presentation on renewable energy in line with Alba's Decarbonisation objectives, plant-wide Competition as well as daily afternoon shopfloor visits led by Alba Executives and Management Team.

Back to news

Attachments

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
08:34aAluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba launches its mini plant-wide Safety & ESG Campaign 'Back to..
PU
12/07Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Scoops Two Major Environmental Awards from the Green Organi..
PU
12/06Alba awards Bechtel to conduct Line 7 Project's Feasibility Study
AQ
12/05Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Awards Bechtel to Conduct Line 7 Project's Feasibility Stud..
PU
12/04Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba celebrates Bahraini Woman's Day with its female employees
PU
12/01Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Chairman Connects with HE the Egyptian's Minister of Public..
PU
11/30Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Chairman leads delegation at ARABAL 2022
PU
11/28Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Wins Two Major Investor Relations Awards for 2022 by MEIRA
PU
11/20Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Holds Alignment and Synergy Workshop for its Management Tea..
PU
11/15Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba CEO awards 65 employees on completing Industry 4.0 training..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 809 M 4 799 M 4 799 M
Net income 2022 516 M 1 369 M 1 369 M
Net Debt 2022 478 M 1 268 M 1 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,74x
Yield 2022 8,30%
Capitalization 1 414 M 3 750 M 3 750 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 9,65%
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,00 BHD
Average target price 1,54 BHD
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Senior Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.24.88%3 750
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-8.75%9 140
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS-16.26%9 056
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-47.68%7 708
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.10.12%6 132
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-23.14%6 093