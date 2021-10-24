Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba launches its second ESG Campaign ‘Shaping Our Future'

10/24/2021 | 07:54am EDT
​​

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), one of the world's leading smelters in Sustainable Development, launched its second plant-wide Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Awareness Campaign "Shaping Our Future" today Sunday 24 October 2021. Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali kick-started this Campaign with a virtual keynote that highlighted the Company's progress and adaptability in respect to ESG as well as the integration of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 Objectives and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into Alba's 5-year strategy.

Speaking on this occasion, CEO Ali Al Baqali said:

"To anchor sustainability at the heart of Alba, we have linked ESG in every aspect of our operations; this was also underlined in our Mission on how to remain competitive while charting a path to greater economic and social well-being. This Campaign is a progression of our first campaign 'Achieving the Balance' which was held in June 2021 through which we aim to address various topics to be the ESG change we want to see in the world."

Concluding on 04 November 2021, the Campaign will feature more than 20 informative sessions by employees from across the plant, delivered via a hybrid approach - virtual and in person - and touch upon numerous ESG topics, including Carbon Footprint, Cyber Security, Industry 4.0, Safety as a Social Responsibility, and Water Management among many others.

Correspondingly, as part of this Campaign, Alba extended its green initiatives beyond its premises to plant more trees on the main roads around the smelter, thus joining the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) "Forever Green" Campaign being held under the patronage of HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of NIAD Consultative Council.

To-date, the Company is on course with its 'Safety Excellence' journey by topping more than 17.5 million safe working-hours.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 11:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 542 M 4 089 M 4 089 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 716 M 1 900 M 1 900 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,74x
Yield 2021 5,46%
Capitalization 1 033 M 2 740 M 2 740 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 714
Free-Float 9,66%
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,73 BHD
Average target price 0,95 BHD
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.42.30%2 740
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY131.02%16 301
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD37.07%11 172
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED31.69%10 971
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.39.87%8 273
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.71.98%6 345