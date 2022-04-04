Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba launches month-long Ramadan SHE Campaign

04/04/2022 | 11:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world's largest smelter ex-China, launched its month-long Ramadan Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) Campaign 'Responsible at all times' today 04 April 2022 with the aim to furthering employees and contractors' awareness on staying safe, healthy and productive during the Holy Month.

Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali opened the month-long campaign with a keynote addressed to Alba Executive Management and select employees in the SHE Hall and the same was broadcasted through virtual means of communications to all employees across the plant.

He stated: "No matter the season or situation, our tailor-made awareness campaigns will always emphasise one main message 'Safety First, Safety Always, Safety At All Times'.

Through this year's Ramadan SHE Campaign, we seek to encourage our employees and contractors' workers to maintain healthy habits that will support their overall wellbeing throughout Ramadan. It is also a reminder to not get into the comfort zone and continue adhering to COVID-19 protocols for the Safety of everyone in Alba and in Bahrain."

As part of Alba's Ramadan SHE Campaign, every week will explore a new theme - Boosting our Health & Focus, Eliminating Food Waste and Safe Socialising, which will be discussed in the course of the shopfloor visits, during the day and post-Iftar, by members of the Executive Management, Directors and Managers. Virtual lectures by external health and safety specialists will also be held throughout the Month of Ramadan.

Back to news

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
04/04ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba launches month-long Ramadan SHE Campaign
PU
03/31ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba inks MoU with Emirates Global Aluminium to explore opportun..
PU
03/30ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Honours its National Employees
PU
03/27ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba inks MoU with Bahrain Polytechnic to develop higher educati..
PU
03/24ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Clarification Statement
PU
03/16ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba wins British Safety Council's International Safety Award 20..
PU
03/14ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/10ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Holds Virtual AGM Meeting for 2022
PU
02/14TRANSCRIPT : Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2022
CI
02/12Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Recommends Cash Dividends for the Year Ended December 31, 2021..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 843 M 4 889 M 4 889 M
Net income 2022 501 M 1 328 M 1 328 M
Net Debt 2022 423 M 1 121 M 1 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,38x
Yield 2022 6,47%
Capitalization 2 193 M 5 819 M 5 819 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 9,66%
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,55 BHD
Average target price 1,21 BHD
Spread / Average Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Senior Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.93.75%5 703
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED28.07%12 450
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD6.23%11 750
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-36.03%9 367
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-13.80%7 626
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.20.95%7 364