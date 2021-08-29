Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba marks the Supreme Council for Women's 20th Anniversary with a ceremony for its female employees

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) held a special ceremony for its female employees on 25 August 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), Bahrain.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Alba's CEO Ali Al Baqali who highlighted the leading role of the SCW - led by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, Wife of HM the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women - in empowering Bahraini women and integrating their role in the Kingdom's development process. He also thanked Alba Ladies for their remarkable contributions in advancing the Company over the years to where it is today and emphasised that diversity, gender inclusion and providing equal opportunities are key factors to Alba's future growth.