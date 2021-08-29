Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bahrain
  Bahrain Bourse
  Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  News
  Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
Summary 
Summary

Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba marks the Supreme Council for Women's 20th Anniversary with a ceremony for its female employees

08/29/2021 | 06:42am EDT
View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) held a special ceremony for its female employees on 25 August 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), Bahrain.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Alba's CEO Ali Al Baqali who highlighted the leading role of the SCW - led by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, Wife of HM the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women - in empowering Bahraini women and integrating their role in the Kingdom's development process. He also thanked Alba Ladies for their remarkable contributions in advancing the Company over the years to where it is today and emphasised that diversity, gender inclusion and providing equal opportunities are key factors to Alba's future growth.


Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 29 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 10:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 515 M 4 019 M 4 019 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 716 M 1 900 M 1 900 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,52x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 951 M 2 522 M 2 523 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 714
Free-Float 9,66%
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.30.99%2 522
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED63.38%13 585
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.81.96%10 618
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY48.20%10 436
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD28.01%10 351
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.128.69%8 323