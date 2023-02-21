Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2023-02-19
1.240 BHD    0.00%
07:40aAluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba's Chairman Receives Ma'aden Top Officials
PU
02/14Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Pack of AGM/EGM
PU
02/08Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba's green initiatives make impact, 12,000 trees planted since 2021 and 125 kg of food and organic waste treated daily
PU
Summary 
Summary

Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba's Chairman Receives Ma'aden Top Officials

02/21/2023 | 07:40am EST
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa received on Tuesday 21 February 2023 at the Company's campus a high-level delegation from Ma'aden led by its Chief Executive Officer Robert Wilt in the presence of Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali.

Attended by Alba's Executives as well as the Deputy CEO Abdulaziz Al Harbi and other senior officials from Ma'aden, this meeting aimed to explore avenues for strengthening the cooperation between both Companies on various aspects to include knowledge know-how and ESG as well as focus on potential cooperation for upstream and supply-chain opportunities.

On this occasion, Alba's Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said:
"We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Ma'aden; we also look forward to continuing our dialogue on areas of mutual interest as we work together to cement our positions as responsible aluminium producers.
Such partnerships are what makes the GCC region a hub for responsible primary smelting and high-grade metal in the industry."

Chief Executive Officer of Ma'aden, Robert Wilt, added: "It's a great pleasure to meet with our friends at Alba. We have a collective vision to build and develop a regional aluminum powerhouse. By sharing ideas and knowledge, and working together to enhance our capabilities we will set new benchmarks for the industry in responsible operations, cost efficiency and most importantly positioning the GCC as a key ally in bringing resilience to the global aluminum supply chain. We look forward to strengthening our relationship and working more closely with Alba."

Following the meeting, Ma'aden delegation was introduced first-hand to Alba's efficient operations including Line 6 through a field tour around Alba's different facilities.

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 12:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
