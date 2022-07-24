Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-07-20
1.078 BHD   +1.22%
08:54aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba's Chairman of Board of Directors holds field visit to Casthouse 4
PU
07/04ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba lands Six major International Awards from National Safety Council
PU
07/03ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba affirms its commitment to Bahraini youth development
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba's Chairman of Board of Directors holds field visit to Casthouse 4

07/24/2022 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) - the largest aluminium smelter in the world ex-China - Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, conducted a field visit to Alba's Casthouse 4 (CH4) on Sunday 24 July 2022.

Accompanied by Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, Director Casthouse A. Rasool Ahmed A. Rasool as well as senior officials in his tour to CH4 facility, the Chairman of the Board met with shop-floor employees to thank them for setting a new benchmark in the Company's Safety performance and recording more than 28 million safe working hours without LTI.

Commenting on his visit to Alba's Casthouse 4, Alba's Chairman Shaikh Daij said:

"We built Casthouse 4, our newest casting facility with state-of-the-art operations, to expand our portfolio of Value-Added Products (VAP). We aim to close 2022 with at least 72% VAP Sales; thus exceeding our 2021 VAP Sales of 63%.
I also thank our employees and contractors' personnel in CH4 for staying committed to meeting our production targets while operating by the principle of 'Safety First, Safety Always'."

Commissioned in December 2018, Casthouse 4 is a key component of Alba's Line 6 Expansion Project and has a built-in annual capacity of 530,000 mtpa for Value-Added Products.

Back to news

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 12:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
08:54aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba's Chairman of Board of Directors holds field visit to Casth..
PU
07/04ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba lands Six major International Awards from National Safety C..
PU
07/03ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba affirms its commitment to Bahraini youth development
PU
06/23ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Chairman leads the Company's delegation at the 25th Arab-Ge..
PU
06/20ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba launches its plantwide ESG Campaign ‘A Journey, Not A..
PU
06/13MARKET CHATTER : Wealth Fund In Talks for Saudi Arabia Listing Of Aluminium Bahrain
MT
06/12ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba hosts a delegation of Bahrain Association of Banks to furth..
PU
05/28ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Grows its Global Presence with Opening its Sales' Office in..
PU
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/16ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Signs Agreement with Mitsubishi Power & SEPCO III as EPC co..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 835 M 4 866 M 4 866 M
Net income 2022 559 M 1 482 M 1 482 M
Net Debt 2022 320 M 849 M 849 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,73x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 1 525 M 4 047 M 4 047 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 9,65%
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,08 BHD
Average target price 1,62 BHD
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Senior Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.34.75%4 047
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-4.01%9 395
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD-23.01%8 228
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-55.76%6 465
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-26.54%6 124
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-14.23%4 921