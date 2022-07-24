Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba's Chairman of Board of Directors holds field visit to Casthouse 4

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) - the largest aluminium smelter in the world ex-China - Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, conducted a field visit to Alba's Casthouse 4 (CH4) on Sunday 24 July 2022.

Accompanied by Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, Director Casthouse A. Rasool Ahmed A. Rasool as well as senior officials in his tour to CH4 facility, the Chairman of the Board met with shop-floor employees to thank them for setting a new benchmark in the Company's Safety performance and recording more than 28 million safe working hours without LTI.

Commenting on his visit to Alba's Casthouse 4, Alba's Chairman Shaikh Daij said:



"We built Casthouse 4, our newest casting facility with state-of-the-art operations, to expand our portfolio of Value-Added Products (VAP). We aim to close 2022 with at least 72% VAP Sales; thus exceeding our 2021 VAP Sales of 63%.

I also thank our employees and contractors' personnel in CH4 for staying committed to meeting our production targets while operating by the principle of 'Safety First, Safety Always'."

Commissioned in December 2018, Casthouse 4 is a key component of Alba's Line 6 Expansion Project and has a built-in annual capacity of 530,000 mtpa for Value-Added Products.

