    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-11-02
1.015 BHD   +1.10%
05:22aAluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba's Chairman of the Board Emphasises on the Importance of Proposed Line 7
PU
11/03Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba emphasises on collective cooperation for Sustainable Aluminium Production at the Gulf Aluminium Dinner 2022
PU
11/02Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba supports the second phase of 'Forever Green' Campaign
PU
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba's Chairman of the Board Emphasises on the Importance of Proposed Line 7

11/05/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, met with Bechtel's President of Mining & Metals Global Business Unit Mrs. Ailie MacAdam; Bechtel's President of Europe, Africa, and Middle East Region Mr. Justin Siberell; and Bechtel' Regional Manager Mr. Mark Ashwin on the side of Gulf Aluminium Council Dinner at Ritz Carlton, Bahrain along with Alba's CEO Mr. Ali Al Baqali to discuss areas of cooperation including the Proposed Line 7 Project.

Speaking on the importance of the Proposed Line 7 to Bahrain and Alba, the Chairman of Alba's Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, stated:

"Aluminium is the metal of the future, and we are here to continue making it available through our soon-to-be investment in Line 7. Moving ahead with our organic growth strategy, the Proposed Line 7 will add more "environmentally friendly" production capacity to Alba's nameplate capacity of 1.561 million metric tonnes.

With the continuous support of the Kingdom's leadership and the vision of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and with the successful conclusion of the Pre-Feasibility Study, we are keen to capitalise on our experience from the Line 6 Expansion Project to make the future Line 7 another success story for Bahrain and Alba."

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 05 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2022 09:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
