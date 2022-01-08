Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba's ESG Roadmap … on Track

01/08/2022
"We are getting closer to realise the full potential of our ESG goals, especially when it comes to Waste Management, with the Spent Pot Lining (SPL) Treatment Plant in full operational swing to produce HiCal", as stated the Chairman of Alba's Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, during the opening of the Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant in early December 2021.

Built over 26,000 square meters with an annual capacity to treat 30,000 to 35,000 tonnes of SPL, Alba's SPL Treatment Plant is the first-of-its kind in the Region. Alba has relied on the Australian-based Regain as the technology provider for this facility. Now that SPL Treatment Plant is in operations, Alba will ensure to fully destruct the hazardous waste present in SPL, generated from smelting operations, following which the final product could be used in the construction and cement industries.

Adding further, Alba's Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa stated:

"This Project represents a tangible and a real progress, not only in addressing our commitment as well as stakeholders' interests to reduce and recycle waste but also in transforming SPL into a value-added product and creating sustainable value in a circular economy.

Our ESG roadmap, to be published in February 2022, will further address Alba's needs and must-do-initiatives in its pursuit to embrace our nation's Environmental & Carbon reduction's objectives under the leadership of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to reach net zero by 2060."

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 04:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 584 M 4 201 M 4 201 M
Net income 2021 377 M 999 M 999 M
Net Debt 2021 759 M 2 013 M 2 013 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,00x
Yield 2021 11,7%
Capitalization 1 132 M 3 003 M 3 003 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 9,66%
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,80 BHD
Average target price 1,00 BHD
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Senior Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.0.00%3 003
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY0.79%14 826
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD-0.52%11 044
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED2.67%9 883
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.2.97%9 088
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.1.97%6 194