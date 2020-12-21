Log in
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
  Report
News 
All News

Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba's Line 6 Expansion Project Scoops GCC Industrial Project of the Year 2020 Award from MEED

12/21/2020 | 06:33am EST
View Arabic version (PDF)

The world's largest aluminium smelter, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Line 6 Expansion Project has bagged the much-coveted GCC Industrial Project of the Year in the 2020 edition of the MEED Projects Awards. The MEED Projects Awards recognise the best projects in the GCC across various sectors and promotes best practices in project delivery and operations, as well as innovation and sustainability.

Alba's Line 6 Expansion Project has also been elected as National Winner for both Industrial Project of the Year and Mega Project of the Year Awards. Following a rigorous judging process based on a range of criteria including innovation, sustainability, design, and engineering among others, Alba's Line 6 Expansion project was a top contender for this Award standing-out amongst other cutting-edge projects in the GCC.

Commenting on these awards, Alba's Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa stated:

'We are pleased that Alba Line 6 Expansion Project has been the recipient of MEED Industrial Project of 2020 at the GCC level - this truly recognises Alba's strategic importance as one of the industrial cornerstones of Bahrain as well as its commitment to the Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030.

Adding further, Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

'Alba will be closing 2020 as the world's largest smelter w/o China thanks to Line 6 Expansion Project. This Landmark Project is a pledge of value creation for all our stakeholders and Bahrain's society for the generations to come.'

One of the largest brownfield projects in the Region, Alba's Line 6 Expansion Project is a remarkable success in many ways. With a CAPEX of c.US$3 billion, this Project comprised the construction of Reduction Line 6, Power Station 5 (PS 5) and other industrial facilities. Line 6 Expansion Project set benchmarks in sustainable aluminium production -- implementation of the proprietary Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) DX+ Ultra Technology in Reduction Line 6 increases the output with no increase in energy consumption, while GE's 9HA Gas Turbine technology in PS 5 has made it the most efficient Combined-Cycle power plant in the Gulf region. Reduction Line 6 was commissioned within 23 months, one of the fastest expansion projects to be ever commissioned in the aluminium industry. The Line 6 Expansion Project also echoed Alba's strong Safety culture by recording more than (60,893,000) safe working-hours without Lost Time Injury - a notable feat in the aluminium smelting industry.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 11:32:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 075 M 2 857 M 2 857 M
Net income 2020 1,82 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
Net Debt 2020 911 M 2 420 M 2 420 M
P/E ratio 2020 2 064x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 729 M 1 933 M 1 936 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 714
Free-Float 9,45%
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,67 BHD
Last Close Price 0,52 BHD
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.23.44%1 933
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED63.62%8 807
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS73.12%8 045
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC0.52%7 526
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.25.45%5 137
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.65.37%4 068
