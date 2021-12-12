Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba's SPL Treatment Plant, first-of-its-kind in the region, commissioned by the Chairman of Board of Directors

​​

The Chairman of Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba)'s Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa inaugurated Alba's Spent Pot Lining (SPL) Treatment Plant on Thursday 09 December 2021 at its premises and announced the commissioning of the US$37.5 million zero-waste Plant -- the first-of-its-kind in the region.

Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, Chief Operations officer Dr. Abdulla Habib and the Executive Management team were present during the commissioning ceremony.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba's Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said:

"Bahrain, and Alba, have set many firsts in the Region - with the commissioning of the SPL Treatment Plant, we are proud to have once again set the benchmark in sustainability by transforming the Spent Pot Lining into value-added products. As ESG is our only way forward, we have proudly established this one-of-a-kind Project, and gone above and beyond to achieve the right balance between our economic gains and social returns We are also pleased to have achieved despite COVID-19 challenges savings of US$6.5 million, corresponding to 15% benefits, versus SPL Treatment Plant allotted CAPEX of US$44 million."

Adding further, Alba's CEO Ali Al Baqali stated:

"To change the way we do things, we need to challenge the existing reality. Without environmental sustainability, we cannot face the challenges the world is facing today. The SPL Treatment Plant translates our Mission to keep ESG as our top priority all the while doing more good to our community. I thank the Supreme Council of Environment, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism for their continuous guidance and support, Regain - our technology provider and all our partners for transforming our vision into reality."

Built over 26,000 square meters with an annual capacity of 35,000 tonnes of SPL, the Proiect commenced construction in December 2019. A zero-waste process, it will enable Alba to transform the treated SPL into valuable product, which can be used in other industries such as cement. Having achieved more than 750,000 safe-working hours w/o LTI, SPL Treatment Plant Project was completed as per its timeline despite COVID-19 challenges.