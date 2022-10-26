Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-10-24
1.010 BHD   -0.98%
10/24Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba wins ‘Volunteer Service Award' by INJAZ Bahrain for the 2nd year in a row
PU
10/03Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Mitsubishi Power Awarded Long-Term Service Agreement by Aluminium Bahrain BSC (Alba) to Ensure Efficient and Reliable Power Supply
PU
09/28Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba holds its Board Meeting for Third Quarter of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba's delegation, led by its Chairman of the Board, attends LME Week and meets with the LME's Chairman

10/26/2022 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alba's Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa is leading the Company's delegation at the annual gathering of the global metals' community at the London Metal Exchange (LME) Week that is being held from 24 to 27 October in London, UK.

The Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa also met with the Chairman of LME Mrs. Gay Huey Evans on the side of LME Dinner on Tuesday 25 October in addition to the CEO of LME Mr. Mathew Chamberlain.

The LME Week covers all aspects of the ever-changing metals' market including the macroeconomic outlook, market fundamentals as well as the current challenges namely high energy prices and supply-chain constraints. It features high-profile speakers, interactive panel discussions, and has an international audience of over 600 delegates from the industry.

Speaking on this occasion, Alba's Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said:

"Volatility and unpredictability are the new norm and thanks to Alba's resilience, we will be able to weather the challenges in light of the changing dynamics in the Aluminium market and global economy.

Our participation in the LME Week is a one-stop shop to understand the current market sentiment, gain more insights on the 2023 Market Outlook while addressing more pressing matters in Sustainability and ESG."

LME Week is one of the most significant events in the metals industry that brings together leading experts from around the world. This year, the event is ever-more significant considering the market sentiment in light of recession fears and high inflation.

Alba's delegation comprises the Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Harris, Chief Marketing Officer Khalid. A Latif, Director Marketing Boris Santosi, Director Marketing Middle East, Africa & Asia Hisham Al Kooheji, Director Investor Relations, Insurance and Corporate Secretary Eline Hilal and Sr. Head of Treasury Ali Al Hanan.

Back to news

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 10:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
10/24Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba wins ‘Volunteer Service Award' by INJAZ Bahrain for t..
PU
10/03Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Mitsubishi Power Awarded Long-Term Service Agreement by Aluminiu..
PU
09/28Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba holds its Board Meeting for Third Quarter of 2022
PU
09/28Klaveness Combination Carriers Unit Inks Four-Year Contract of Affreightment with Alumi..
MT
09/28Kcc : Alba and KCC announce a new four-year contract of affreightment
AQ
09/27Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., and KCC Chartering as Announces New Four-Year Contract of Aff..
CI
09/26Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba's Chairman of Board of Directors debuts First Concrete Pour..
PU
09/18Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba CEO applauds 18 female employees on completing Leadership D..
PU
09/15Bahrain's Alba says Europe wary of ordering aluminium for next year
RE
09/15Aluminium rises, but other metals slip on recession fears
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 809 M 4 799 M 4 799 M
Net income 2022 516 M 1 369 M 1 369 M
Net Debt 2022 478 M 1 268 M 1 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,77x
Yield 2022 8,21%
Capitalization 1 429 M 3 791 M 3 791 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 9,65%
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,01 BHD
Average target price 1,53 BHD
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Senior Manager-Information Technology
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.26.25%3 791
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS-23.88%7 665
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-32.32%6 623
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-57.62%6 193
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-33.55%5 094
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-17.73%4 384