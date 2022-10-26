Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba's delegation, led by its Chairman of the Board, attends LME Week and meets with the LME's Chairman

Alba's Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa is leading the Company's delegation at the annual gathering of the global metals' community at the London Metal Exchange (LME) Week that is being held from 24 to 27 October in London, UK.

The Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa also met with the Chairman of LME Mrs. Gay Huey Evans on the side of LME Dinner on Tuesday 25 October in addition to the CEO of LME Mr. Mathew Chamberlain.



The LME Week covers all aspects of the ever-changing metals' market including the macroeconomic outlook, market fundamentals as well as the current challenges namely high energy prices and supply-chain constraints. It features high-profile speakers, interactive panel discussions, and has an international audience of over 600 delegates from the industry.



Speaking on this occasion, Alba's Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said:



"Volatility and unpredictability are the new norm and thanks to Alba's resilience, we will be able to weather the challenges in light of the changing dynamics in the Aluminium market and global economy.



Our participation in the LME Week is a one-stop shop to understand the current market sentiment, gain more insights on the 2023 Market Outlook while addressing more pressing matters in Sustainability and ESG."



LME Week is one of the most significant events in the metals industry that brings together leading experts from around the world. This year, the event is ever-more significant considering the market sentiment in light of recession fears and high inflation.



Alba's delegation comprises the Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Harris, Chief Marketing Officer Khalid. A Latif, Director Marketing Boris Santosi, Director Marketing Middle East, Africa & Asia Hisham Al Kooheji, Director Investor Relations, Insurance and Corporate Secretary Eline Hilal and Sr. Head of Treasury Ali Al Hanan.

