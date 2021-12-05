Log in
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba transitions to ESG with the appointment of Acting Manager for ESG

12/05/2021 | 09:02am EST
​​

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba), the world's leading aluminium smelter ex-China, announced the appointment of Sayed Salah Sayed Aqeel as the new Acting Manager for Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), effectively immediately. To drive Alba's ESG transformation, Sayed Salah will report directly to the CEO and spearhead Alba's soon-to-be-announced Sustainability Fully-Fledged Roadmap.

Commenting on establishing a standalone ESG department, Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, said:

"Sayed Salah's appointment comes at an exciting time in our journey as we accelerate our focus to Alba's ESG transformation and embrace our nation's objectives under the leadership of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain to reach net zero by 2060."

A Bahraini national, Sayed Salah graduated from the University of Bahrain with a BSc in Chemical Engineering in 1996 and joined Alba as a Trainee Supervisor in Casthouse, following which he moved in 2009 to the Research & Development department. In 2011, he joined the Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) department as an Environment Engineer then was promoted to Head of Environment Engineering in 2015. Sayed Salah is a graduate from University of Bahrain with MSc in Environment & Sustainable Development in 2021.

Al Baqali further commented:

"We are truly proud to see our high-performing Bahraini employees attaining senior positions based on merit, education and hard work. We look forward to lead and advance our ESG practices in our operations and across our supply chain to be the ESG change we want to be in the world.

We also wish him the very best in his new position."

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 14:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
