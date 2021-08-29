Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBH   BH0006000044

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

(ALBH)
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba wins Bronze in Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Learning Awards

08/29/2021
View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China, was recognised amongst the winners of 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Learning Awards.

The Company's 'Al Jisr' Programme - the first initiative of its kind to boost Bahranisation and build the supervisory skills of high-potential national employees - was announced as a bronze medal winner in Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Programme category. Alba was the only Company from Bahrain to be featured amongst the winners of this year's awards.

On this occasion, Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

'Being the only recipient from Bahrain for this award speaks volumes about going above and beyond in developing Alba's greatest assets, our Bahraini human capital. And today, we take pride in how far we have come in our journey of excellence.'

Launched in November 2020, 'Al Jisr' Programme has identified 70 high-potential national employees from the Company's non-supervisory ranks to equip them with necessary technical and soft skills, within 4 to 6 years period, to be eligible to apply for supervisory vacancies upon successful completion of the Programme.

The Brandon Hall Group is a leading global research and analyst firm which has been recognising excellence and best practices in learning and development, leadership development, diversity, and inclusion as well as other areas related to human resources management for over 20 years.


ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 29 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 12:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 515 M 4 019 M 4 019 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 716 M 1 900 M 1 900 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,52x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 951 M 2 522 M 2 523 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 714
Free-Float 9,66%
