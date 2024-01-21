Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) announced the appointment of Hisham Alkooheji as the new Acting Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective 01 February 2024, following the resignation of the current CMO Khalid A. Latif. Alkooheji started out in Alba as an Operational Excellence specialist in 2011 then was appointed as the Head of Compliance and Pricing - Marketing in 2016. From 2018 to 2020, he was assigned the roles of Manager Customer Services & Marketing Operations in addition to Manager Sales Middle East & Africa, during which he was responsible for Alba's global export logistics and Casthouse production planning.

In 2021, he was promoted to Director of Marketing Middle East, Africa and Asia where he managed a substantial portfolio exceeding 950,000 metric tonnes per annum.