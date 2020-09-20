Aluminium Bahrain B S C : MoU inked between Alba and UoB to enhance scientific and research cooperation

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world largest aluminium smelter ex-China, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Bahrain (UoB) on Monday 14 September 2020 to boost cooperation between the two entities in various areas of research and academic programmes. The MoU was signed by the President of the University of Bahrain Prof. Riyad Yousif Hamzah and Alba's Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ali Al Baqali at Alba premises.

During the signing ceremony, both parties discussed the progress of the joint research projects which will help the Company to adopt solar and renewable energy - thus securing sustainable energy future for the generations to come. This initiative is in line with the objectives of the National Renewable Energy Action Plan and the Company's strategic approach towards the shift to Green Aluminium.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. Riyad Y. Hamzah said: 'We are delighted to ink this MoU with one of the world's leading aluminium producers. This agreement will pave the way for enhanced cooperation, especially in the fields of scientific research, training and academic programmes.'

He also expressed his thanks to Alba for supporting hands-on training programmes in various engineering and administrative disciplines as well as for the involvement of Alba's engineers in many joint committees as part of industrial and engineering programmes at the University.

Alba's CEO Mr. Ali Al Baqali added:

'This MoU is an extension of the collective initiatives over the years between Alba and UoB in different fields. This national partnership is set to enhance our joint efforts to invest in the Human Capital and accordingly build the capabilities of Bahraini nationals in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.'

In addition to developing academic programmes to support the industrial sector in Bahrain, this MoU will accelerate various research projects as well as enable higher education students to conduct research and studies which will add value to Alba. The MoU also involves the provision to support the University's internal training programmes for both students and faculty as well as exchange of information for the issuance of joint scientific and technical publications.