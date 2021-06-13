Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Launches its First Environment, Social and Governance Campaign

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China, launched today Sunday13 June 2021 the first-of-its-kind Campaign 'Achieving the Balance' that focusses on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) matters. With this Campaign, Alba joins its peers in the GCC to mark the ESG Week under the umbrella of the Gulf Aluminium Council (GAC).

Alba's ESG Campaign 'Achieving the Balance' will be held virtually until 17 June 2021 and focus on its sustainable initiatives that are aligned with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

Speaking about the ESG Campaign, Alba's Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali said:

'Global challenges such as Climate Change, Environment Conservation, Clean Energy and COVID-19 pandemic have prompted a sense of urgency to rebalance ESG matters. In Alba, we want to be the ESG change we want to see in the world. As one of the leading companies in Bahrain, we can only produce responsibly by achieving the balance between our business activities and sustainable initiatives.'

This Campaign kicked-off with a virtual keynote by Al Baqali to all employees and contractors' personnel on Sunday 13 June 2021. Alba Management will present, via virtual lectures during this week, topics revolving around Reduction of Green House Gases, Creating a Sustainable Social Impact, and Responsible Sourcing, amongst other matters. A live debate will also be held on Climate Change between two teams comprising Alba employees on the last day of this Campaign. Moreover, Alba officials will participate in additional activities that are being held in cooperation with the Gulf Aluminium Council (GAC).