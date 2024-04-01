FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.

ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.

i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.

Section B - General Information

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.)

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

Name and Address of Company Secretary

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

6. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year

Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year

No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year

No. of Board Meetings Held in the Reporting Year

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1. Senior Management:

Section E - Application

Principles Reporting Questions Explanation on application or deviation

Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board

Principle 1: Role of the Board "A successful Company is headed by an effective Board which is responsible for providing entrepreneurial and strategic leadership as well as promoting ethical culture and responsible corporate citizenship. As a link between stakeholders and the Company, the Board is to exercise oversight and control to ensure that management acts in the best interest of the shareholders and other stakeholders while sustaining the prosperity of the Company" i) Does the Board have an approved Charter which sets out its responsibilities and terms of reference? Yes/No If yes, when was it last reviewed? Yes. The Charter was last reviewed in 2018.

Principle 2: Board Structure and Composition "The effective discharge of the responsibilities of the Board and its committees is assured by an appropriate balance of skills and diversity (including experience and gender) without compromising competence, independence and integrity " i) What are the qualifications and experiences of the directors? The directors are professionals with diverse skills and wealth of experience. The Chairman of the Board is a holder of BSC in Economics from The London School of Economics and master's degree in Administrative Science from City University. He was once the Chairman of the defunct Diamond Bank and once the President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The other Directors have required competences and experience for the position of Board members.

ii) Does the company have a Board-approved diversity policy? Yes/No If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets been achieved? No. Management is making effort to put the policy place.

iii) Are there directors holding concurrent directorships? Yes/No If yes, state names of the directors and the companies? None

iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No If yes, provide the names of the Committees. No. The MD is not a member of any of the Board Committees.

Principle 3: Chairman "The Chairman is responsible for providing overall leadership of the Company and the Board, and eliciting the constructive participation of all Directors to facilitate effective direction of the Board" i)Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of the Board Committees? Yes/no If yes, list them. No. The Chairman is not a member of any Board Committees.

ii)At which Committee meeting(s) was the Chairman in attendance during the period under review ? None.

iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED? The Chairman is a NED

iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of the Company? Yes/No No

Principles Reporting Questions Explanation on application or deviation

If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end?

v) When was he/she appointed as Chairman? 1999

vi) Are the roles and responsibilities of the Chairman clearly defined? Yes/No If yes, specify which document Yes Board Charter

Principle Director/ Officer 4: Chief Managing Executive "The ManagingDirector/Chief Executive Officer is the head of management delegated by the Board to run the affairs of the Company to achieve its strategic objectives for sustainable corporate performance" i)Does the MD/CEO have a contract of employment which sets out his authority and relationship with the Board? Yes/No If no, in which documents is it specified? Yes. The Board Charter also contains his scope of authority and relationship with the Board.

ii)Does the MD/CEO declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No No

iii)Which of the Board Committee meetings did the MD/CEO attend during the period under review? The Audit Committee Meeting. Though not a member of the Committee but was in attendance.

iv)Is the MD/CEO serving as NED in any other company? Yes/no. If yes, please state the company(ies)? No

v)Is the membership of the MD/CEO in these companies in line with the Board-approved policies? Yes/No NA

Principle Directors 5:Executive Executive Directors support the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer in the operations and management of the Company i)Do the EDs have contracts of employment? Yes/no Yes.

ii)If yes, do the contracts of employment set out the roles and responsibilities of the EDs? Yes/No If no, in which document are the roles and responsibilities specified? Yes.

iii)Do the EDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No Yes

iv)Are there EDs serving as NEDs in any other company? Yes/No If yes, please list No

v)Are their memberships in these companies in line with Board-approved policy? Yes/No NA

Principle Directors 6:Non-Executive Non-Executive Directors bring to bear their knowledge, expertise and independent judgment on issues of strategy and performance on the Board i)Are the roles and responsibilities of the NEDs clearly defined and documented? Yes/No If yes, where are these documented? Yes. The roles and responsibilities are documented in the Board Charter

ii)Do the NEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement? Yes/No Yes

iii)Do the NEDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No Yes

iv)Are NEDs provided with information relating to the management of the company and on all Board matters? Yes/No If yes, when is the information provided to the NEDs Yes. They are provided with information relating to the management of the company and on all Board matters quarterly.

v)What is theprocess ofcompleteness and information provided? adequacyensuring of the Feedbacks and questions are sought for and received from the NEDs towards ensuring completeness of the information.

Principles Reporting Questions Explanation on application or deviation

vi)Do NEDs have unfettered access to the EDs, Company Secretary and the Internal Auditor? Yes/No Yes

Principle 7: Independent Non-Executive Directors Independent Non-Executive Directors bring a high degree of objectivity to the Board for sustaining stakeholder trust and confidence" i)Do the INEDs meet the independence criteria prescribed under Section 7.2 of the Code? Yes/No Yes

ii)Are there any exceptions? No

iii)What is the process of selecting INEDs? By the Board through a rigorous nomination and selection process, including meeting of specified criteria by the candidate

iv)Do the INEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement? Yes/No Yes

v)Do the INEDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No Yes

vi)Does the Board ascertain and confirm the independence of the INEDs? Yes/No If yes, how often? What is the process? Yes. Board obtains confirmations on this periodically Review of the activities of the INED through the deployment of questionnaire

vii) Is the INED a Shareholder of the Company? Yes/No If yes, what is the percentage shareholding? No

viii) Does the INED have another relationship with the Company apart from directorship and/or shareholding? Yes/No If yes, provide details. No

ix)What are the remuneration? componentsofINEDs The components are the only sitting allowance and recompence for transport expense

Principle Secretary 8:Company "The Company Secretary support the effectiveness of the Board by assisting the Board and management to develop good corporate governance practices and culture within the Company" i) Is the Company Secretary in-house or outsourced? Outsourced

ii) What is the qualification and experience of the Company Secretary? A firm of qualified and experienced legal practitioners

iii) Where the Company Secretary is an employee of the Company, is the person a member of senior management? NA

iv) Who does the Company Secretary report to? The Board of Directors

v) What is the appointment and removal process of the Company Secretary? The appointment and removal are conducted by the Board through a rigorous process.

vi) Who undertakes and approves the performance appraisal of the Company Secretary? The Board of Directors

Principle 9: Access Independent Advice to "Directors are sometimes required to make decisions of a technical and complex nature that may require independent expertise" external i) Does the company have a Board-approved policy that allows directors access to independent professional advice in the discharge of their duties? Yes/No If yes, where is it documented? Yes Not documented

ii) Who bears the cost for the independent professional advice? The Company, Aluminium Extrusion Company Plc

iii) During the period under review, did theDirectors obtain any professional advice? Yes/No independent No

Principles Reporting Questions Explanation on application or deviation

If yes, provide details.

Principle 10: Meetings of the Board "Meetings are the principal vehicle for conducting the business of the Board and successfully fulfilling the strategic objectives of the Company" i) What is the process for reviewing and approving minutes of Board meetings? Minutes of the Board meetings are reviewed by the Board at subsequent meetings and signed off by the Company Secretary and the Chairman.

ii) What are the timelines for sending the minutes to Directors? Two weeks after the Board meeting

iii) What are the implications for Directors who do not meet the Company policy on meeting attendance? No Director has failed to meet the company's policy on meeting attendance

Principle Committees 11:Board "To ensure efficiency and effectiveness, the Board delegates some of its functions, duties and responsibilities to well-structured committees, without abdicating its responsibilities" i) Do the Board Committees have Board-approved Charters which set out their responsibilities and terms of reference? Yes/No Yes

ii) What is the process for reviewing and approving minutes of Board Committee of meetings? The draft Minutes are sent to the Committee members ahead, then reviewed and approved at subsequent Committee meetings by the Committee. The approved Minutes are signed by the Company Secretary and the Committee Chairman

iii) What are the timelines for sending the minutes to the directors? Two Weeks after the Committee Meeting

iv) Who acts as Secretary to board committees? The Company Secretary, DCSL Corporate Services Ltd

v) What Board Committees are responsible for the following matters? a) Nomination and Governance

b) Remuneration

c) Audit

d) Risk Management The Company has the following Board Committees based on the size of the Board, needs and industry requirements of the Company: • Statutory Audit Committee

• Community Relations Committee

• Risk Management Committee

vi) What is the process of appointing the chair of each committee ? The Chair of each Committee is appointed by the Board at the Board Meeting.

Committee responsible for Nomination and Governance

vii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on the Committee responsible for Nomination and Governance? 1 INED to 2 NEDS

viii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED or INED ? The chairman of the committee is a NED

ix) Does the Company have a succession plan policy? Yes/No If yes, how often is it reviewed? Yes. It is reviewed quarterly

x) How often are Board and Committee charters as well as other governance policies reviewed? Annually

xi) How does the committee report on its activities to the Board? The Committee sends its reports to the Board

Committee responsible for Remuneration

xii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on the Committee responsible for Remuneration? 1 INED to 2 NEDS

xiii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED or INED ? The Chairman of the Committee is a NED

Principles Reporting Questions Explanation on application or deviation

Committee responsible for Audit

xiv) Does the Company have a Board Audit Committee separate from the Statutory Audit Committee? Yes/No Yes

xv) Are members of the Committee responsible for Audit financially literate? Yes/No Yes

xvi) What are experience? theirqualificationsand Most of the members are financially literate

xvii) Name the financial expert(s) on the Committee responsible for Audit Mr. Ndubuisi F. Adioha

xviii) How often does the Committee responsible for Audit review the internal auditor's reports? Quarterly

xix) Does the Company have a Board approved internal control framework in place? Yes/No Yes

xx) How does the Board monitor compliance with the internal control framework? The Board monitors the internal control framework through the Risk Management Committee.

xxi) Does the Committee responsible for Audit review the External Auditors management letter, Key Audit Matters and management response to issues raised? Yes/No Please explain. Yes

xxii) Is there a Board-approved policy that clearly specifies the non-audit services that the external auditor shall not provide? Yes/No Yes. It is specified in the Audit Charter.

xxiii) How many times did the Audit Committee hold discussions with the head of internal audit function and external auditors without the management during the period under review? Audit Committee did not hold discussion with the Head of Internal Audit without Management but held two meetings with the External Auditor without Management during pre- and post-Audit meeting.

Committee responsible for Risk Management

xxiv)Is the Chairman of the Risk Committee a NED or an INED? The chairman of the Risk Committee is a NED

xxv) Is there a Board approvedRisk Management framework? Yes/No? If yes, when was it approved? Yes

xxvi)How often does the Committee review the adequacy and effectiveness of the Risk Management Controls in place? Date of last review Twice a year March 2023

xxvii) Does the Company have a Board-approved IT Data Governance Framework? Yes/No If yes, how often is it reviewed? No. The Company is making efforts to have it in place.

xxviii) How often does the Committee receive and review compliance report on the IT Data Governance Framework? There is no IT Data Governance Framework. The Company is making efforts to put one in place

xxix) Is the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) a member of Senior Management and does he have relevant experience for this role? Yes/No Yes

Principles Reporting Questions Explanation on application or deviation

xxx) How many meetings of the Committee did the CRO attend during the period under review? One meeting

Principle 12: Appointment to the Board "A written, clearly defined, rigorous, formal and transparent procedure serves as a guide for the selection of Directors to ensure the appointment of high-quality individuals to the Board" i) Is there a Board-approved policy for the appointment of Directors? Yes/No Yes

ii) What criteria appointment? areconsideredfortheir Existing Board's strengths and weakness, and required skills and experience

iii) What is the Board process for ascertaining that prospective directors are fit and proper persons? Yes

iv)Is there a defined tenure for the following: a) The Chairman

b) The MD/CEO

c) INED

d) NED

e) EDs No

v) Please state the tenure No defined tenure

vi) Does the Board have a process to ensure that it is refreshed periodically? Yes/No? Yes. By regular Board training and evaluation

Principle 13: Induction and Continuing Education "A formal induction programme on joining the Board as well as regular training assists Directors to effectively discharge their duties to the Company" i) Does the Board have a formal induction programme for new directors? Yes/No Yes

ii) During the period under review, were new Directors appointed? Yes/No If yes, provide date of induction. Yes

iii) Are Directors provided relevant training to enable them effectively discharge their duties? Yes/No If yes, provide training details. Yes. Training on Corporate Governance

iv) How do you assess the training needs of Directors? Through individual assessment, peer review and recommendations and upon release of new laws and policies

v) Is there a Board-approved training plan? Yes/No Yes

vi) Has it been budgeted for? Yes/No Yes

Principle 14: Board Evaluation "Annual Board evaluation assesses how each Director, the committees of the Board and the Board are committed to their roles, work together and continue to contribute effectively to the achievement of the Company's objectives" i) Is there a Board-approved policy evaluating Board performance? Yes/No for Yes

ii) For the period under review, was there any Board Evaluation exercise conducted? Yes/No No

iii) If yes, indicate whether internal or external. Provide date of last evaluation. NA

iv) Has the Board Evaluation report been presented to the full Board? Yes/No If yes, indicate date of presentation. NA

v) Did the Chairman discuss the evaluation report with the individual directors? Yes/No NA

vi) Is the result of the evaluation for each Director considered in the re-election process? Yes/No NA

Principle 15: Corporate Governance Evaluation i) For the period under review, has the Company conducted a corporate governance evaluation? Yes/No Yes

Principles Reporting Questions Explanation on application or deviation

"Institutionalizing a system for evaluating the Company's corporate governance practices ensures that its governance standards, practices and processes are adequate and effective" If yes, provide date of the evaluation.

ii) Is the result of the Corporate Governance Evaluation presented and considered by the Board? Yes/No Yes

iii) If yes, please indicate the date of last presentation. Yes

iv) Is the summary of the Corporate Governance Evaluation included in the annual reports and Investors portal? Yes/No Yes

Principle 16: Remuneration Governance "The Board ensures that the Company remunerates fairly, responsibly and transparently so as to promote the achievement of strategic objectives and positive outcomes in the short, medium and long term" i) Is there a Board-approved remuneration policy? Yes/No Directors' If yes, how often is it reviewed? Yes

ii) Provide details of directors' fees, allowances and all other benefits paid to them during the period under review The sitting allowance per Director is N75,000, Chairman is N100,000 in addition to transportation Allowance

iii) Is the remuneration of NEDS presented to shareholders for approval? Yes/No If yes, when was it approved? Yes

iv) What portion of the NEDs remuneration is linked to company performance? None

v) Is there a Board-approved remuneration policy for Executive and Senior management? Yes/No If yes, to what extent is remuneration linked to company performance? Yes (for the Executive)

vi) Has the Board setKPIsforExecutive Management? Yes/No Yes

vii) If yes, was the performance measured against the KPIs? Yes/No Yes

viii) Do the MD/CEO, EDs and Secretary receive a sitting and/or directors' fees? Yes/No Company allowance No

ix) Which of the following receive allowance and/or fees: sitting a. MD/CEO

b. ED

c. Company Secretary

d. Other Senior management staff None

x) Is there a Board-approved clawback policy for Executive management? Yes/No If yes, attach the policy. No

Principle Management 17:Risk "A sound framework for managing risk and ensuring an effective internal control system is essential for achieving the strategic objectives of the Company" i) Has the Board defined the company's risk appetite and limit? Yes/No Yes

ii) How often does the company conduct a risk assessment? Annually

iii) How often does the board receive and review risk management reports? At every of the meetings by the Committee in charge of risk