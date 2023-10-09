ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC Postal Address: P.M.B. 1581, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Factory Location: Km 4, Atta-Amaimo Road, Inyishi, Ikeduru L. G. A. (RC 50400) Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Tel: 070-59838836,080-38304972,080-57045922,070-51668323 VAT REG. N0.AMV/16/50400 Alex Roofing: 080-65864547,070-31886817,070-56283435,070-57045922 e-mail: alexplciyishi@gmail@yahoo.co.in

Lagos Nigeria

9th October 2023

Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc: (the Company) Notification of Changes to the Board of Directors of Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc.

Appointment ofNon-ExecutiveDirector: Chief Dr. Jinesh Chandra Dugad was appointed as a Non- Executive Director on 20th September 2023. His appointment will be ratified at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Chief Dr. Dugad holds a B.E. (Hons.) Electrical Engineering and a Ph.D. from the University of Aruba, Netherlands. He has held management roles in several organizations notable of which are Managing Director of Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc, Group Managing Director of MIDGAL Group and Tower Aluminium Group respectively.

He is currently an Adviser to the African Industries Group, a member, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Fellow of the Institute of Engineers (India) and Fellow of the Institute of Standard Engineers (India).

Appointment ofNon-ExecutiveDirector: Mr. Rakesh Shah was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 20th September 2023. His appointment will be ratified at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Mr. Rakesh Shah holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Commerce from the Nagpur University, India and is also certified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as a Chartered Accountant. He has held management roles in several organizations notable of which are Vice President, Corporate Development of Provident Management SFO DMCC, Dubai and Managing Director of Tower Alloys Industries Limited.

Mr. Shah has extensive experience in Mergers and Acquisition, Investment and Financial Management and Project Management.

Signed:

DCSL Corporate Services Ltd

Company Secretaries

Directors: Pascal G. Dozie (Chairman), Chief (Barr.) P. C. Mgbenwelu, Chief (Dr.) J. B. Nwaiwu,

Mr. Veeraraghavan Ganesh (Indian)-Managing Director