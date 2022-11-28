Aluminium Extrusion Industries : IND. PLC.-RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF INDUSTRIES PLC

ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC Postal Address: P.M.B. 1581, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Factory Location: Km 4, Atta-Amaimo Road, Inyishi, Ikeduru L. G. A. (RC 50,400) Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Tel: 070-59838836,080-38304972,080-57045922,070-51668323 VAT REG. N0.AMV/16/50400 Alex Roofing: 080-65864547,070-31886817,070-56283435,070-57045922 e-mail: alex@alexnigeria.com

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC

At the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc (the Company) held by Proxy on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Board Room of Kunoch Limited, 14A, Oba Elegushi Street, Ikoyi, Lagos, the Chairman of the Board of the Company laid the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, before the Shareholders. Subsequently, the following resolutions were considered and duly passed:

The declaration of a final dividend of 5 Kobo per ordinary share of 50 Kobo each of the Company as recommended by the Board to be paid to the members whose names appear in the Register of Members in respect of the financial year ended December 31, 2021, subject to the deduction of appropriate withholding tax at the time of payment. The reelection of Dr. Pascal Dozie, CON as Director of the Company. The authorization of the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors (Messrs. Madu Onyekwena Co.) The election of; Mr. Ndubuisi Adioha Mr. Bright Nwabughogu

(iii)Mr. Samuel Mpamugo as shareholders' representatives on the Statutory Audit Committee, and the nomination of

Chief (Barr.) P.C. Mgbenwelu Dr. John Nwaiwu as Directors' representatives on the Statutory Audit Committee.

5. The Directors' remuneration for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, in the sum of ₦6,273,000 were approved.

For: Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc

DCSL CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED COMPANY SECRETARY

