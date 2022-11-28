Advanced search
    ALEX   NGALEX000003

ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC

(ALEX)
2022-11-24
6.500 NGN    0.00%
10/27Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/24Aluminium Extrusion Industries : Ind. plc.- notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
10/24Aluminium Extrusion Industries : Ind. plc.-corporate actions announcement
PU
Aluminium Extrusion Industries : IND. PLC.-RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF INDUSTRIES PLC

11/28/2022 | 01:52pm EST
ALUMINIUM

EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC

Postal Address:

P.M.B. 1581, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria

Factory Location:

Km 4, Atta-Amaimo Road, Inyishi, Ikeduru L. G. A.

(RC 50,400)

Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria

Tel:

070-59838836,080-38304972,080-57045922,070-51668323

VAT REG. N0.AMV/16/50400

Alex Roofing:

080-65864547,070-31886817,070-56283435,070-57045922

e-mail:

alex@alexnigeria.com

28th November 2022

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC

At the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc (the Company) held by Proxy on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Board Room of Kunoch Limited, 14A, Oba Elegushi Street, Ikoyi, Lagos, the Chairman of the Board of the Company laid the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, before the Shareholders. Subsequently, the following resolutions were considered and duly passed:

  1. The declaration of a final dividend of 5 Kobo per ordinary share of 50 Kobo each of the Company as recommended by the Board to be paid to the members whose names appear in the Register of Members in respect of the financial year ended December 31, 2021, subject to the deduction of appropriate withholding tax at the time of payment.
  2. The reelection of Dr. Pascal Dozie, CON as Director of the Company.
  3. The authorization of the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors (Messrs. Madu Onyekwena
    • Co.)
  5. The election of;
    1. Mr. Ndubuisi Adioha
    2. Mr. Bright Nwabughogu

(iii)Mr. Samuel Mpamugo as shareholders' representatives on the Statutory Audit Committee, and the nomination of

  1. Chief (Barr.) P.C. Mgbenwelu
  2. Dr. John Nwaiwu as Directors' representatives on the Statutory Audit Committee.

5. The Directors' remuneration for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, in the sum of ₦6,273,000 were approved.

For: Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc

______________________

DCSL CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED COMPANY SECRETARY

Directors: Pascal G. Dozie (Chairman), Chief (Barr.) P. C. Mgbenwelu, Chief (Dr.) J. B. Nwaiwu, Mr. Veeraraghavan Ganesh (Indian)-Managing Director

Disclaimer

Aluminium Extrusion Industries plc published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
