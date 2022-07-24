Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2600   CNE1000001T8

ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED

(2600)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:52 2022-07-24 pm EDT
2.820 HKD   +1.08%
07/24Aluminum Corp. of China Shares Rise After Latest Acquisition
DJ
07/20Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
07/19China Forms New Iron Ore Behemoth to Dominate Market
MT
Aluminum Corp. of China Shares Rise After Latest Acquisition

07/24/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
By Clarence Leong


Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd. rose Monday after the company agreed to increase its stake in Yunnan Aluminium Co., which analysts said will make the company the world's largest aluminum producer.

Shanghai-listed shares of the company, also known as Chalco, advanced as much as 5.5% in early trade. The Hong Kong-listed stock rose as much as 8.2% before paring gains to trade at HK$2.83, up 1.4%. The H-shares have lost 34% so far this year. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was last 0.7% lower at 20461.31.

Yunnan Aluminium's stock was recently 2.7% higher at CNY9.84.

Chalco will pay 6.66 billion yuan (US$986.5 million) to purchase a 19% stake in Yunnan Aluminium, taking its total equity interest in the Shenzhen-listed company to 29.10%, it said in a Sunday filing.

After the deal is completed, Yunnan Aluminium will become a subsidiary of Chalco, and its financial results will be consolidated into Chalco's earnings, according to the filing.

Analysts at Citigroup said the acquisition will make Chalco the world's largest aluminum producer with a smelting capacity of about 7.5 million metric tons a year. Chalco's cost of producing the base metal could also decrease thanks to lower costs in Yunnan, a province in southwestern China, they added.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-24-22 2311ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED 1.08% 2.82 Delayed Quote.-35.27%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.29% 51.91 Delayed Quote.-14.04%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.73% 155.185 Real-time Quote.-13.57%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.10% 6.7555 Delayed Quote.6.26%
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD. 1.48% 9.58 End-of-day quote.-14.23%
Financials
Sales 2022 281 B 41 628 M 41 628 M
Net income 2022 5 464 M 809 M 809 M
Net Debt 2022 56 827 M 8 417 M 8 417 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,61x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 69 221 M 10 253 M 10 253 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 60 056
Free-Float 64,2%
Managers and Directors
Run Zhou Zhu President & Executive Director
Xiao lei Ge Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Guo Hua Ye Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Ping Liu Chairman
Guan Zhou Qiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-35.27%10 253
NORSK HYDRO ASA-14.27%12 343
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-19.81%10 627
ALCOA CORPORATION-23.13%8 240
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD52.26%4 614