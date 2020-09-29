Aluminum of China : 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING; DISCLOSE…

Log in
09/29/2020 | 09:45am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this supplemental circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold all your shares in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited*, you should at once hand this supplemental circular to the purchaser or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this supplemental circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this supplemental circular.

SUPPLEMENTAL CIRCULAR

2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS AND CONTINUING CONNECTED

TRANSACTIONS:

DEPOSIT SERVICES UNDER THE NEW FINANCIAL SERVICES

AGREEMENT AND RELEVANT PROPOSED CAPS

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

and the Independent Shareholders

This supplemental circular should be read together with the circular and notice of the EGM dated 7 September 2020.

A letter from the Board containing matters in respect of, among other things, deposit services under the New Financial Services Agreement and relevant proposed caps is set out on pages 1 to 16 of this supplemental circular.

A letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation to the Independent Shareholders in respect of matters relating to deposit services under the New Financial Services Agreement and relevant proposed caps is set out on pages 17 to 18 of this supplemental circular.

A letter from Maxa Capital containing its independent financial advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of matters relating to deposit services under the New Financial Services Agreement and relevant proposed caps is set out on pages 19 to 35 of this supplemental circular.

30 September 2020

  • For identification purpose only

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ii

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

LETTER FROM MAXA CAPITAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19

APPENDIX I - GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this supplemental circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise:

"A Share(s)"

the RMB ordinary share(s) issued by the Company and subscribed for in

RMB, which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange;

"A Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of A Shares;

"ADS(s)"

the American Depository Share(s) issued by the Bank of New York

Mellon as the depository bank and listed on the New York Stock

Exchange, with each ADS representing 25 H Shares;

"associate(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Hong Kong Listing

Rules;

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company;

"CBIRC"

formerly known as China Banking Regulatory Commission and currently

named as China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission;

"Chinalco"

Aluminum Corporation of China* (中國鋁業集團有限公司), a wholly

state-owned enterprise established in the PRC and the controlling

Shareholder of the Company holding directly and indirectly

approximately 32.16% of the total issued share capital of the Company as

at the Latest Practicable Date;

"Chinalco Finance"

Chinalco Finance Co., Ltd.* (中鋁財務有限責任公司), a limited liability

company incorporated in the PRC, which is a subsidiary of Chinalco

as at the Latest Practicable Date. Chinalco Finance is a non-banking

financial institution legally established with the approval of CBIRC and is

a professional institution engaging in corporate financial services;

"Company"

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited* (中國鋁業股份有限公司), a

joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC, the A Shares, H

Shares and ADS(s) of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange,

the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange,

respectively;

"connected person(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Hong Kong Listing

Rules;

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"EGM"

the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at

the Company's conference room, No. 62 North Xizhimen Street, Haidian

District, Beijing, the PRC at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 23 October 2020;

"Existing Financial Services

the financial services agreement entered into between Chinalco Finance

Agreement"

and the Company on 26 October 2017, pursuant to which Chinalco

Finance agreed to provide and the Company agreed to accept relevant

financial services;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

"H Share(s)"

the overseas-listed foreign invested share(s) in the Company's share

capital, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed on the

Hong Kong Stock Exchange and subscribed for in Hong Kong dollars;

"H Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of H Shares;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

"Hong Kong Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of

Hong Kong Limited (as amended from time to time);

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"Independent Board

the independent committee of the Board, the members of which consist

Committee"

of all the independent non-executive Directors, formed to advise the

Independent Shareholders with respect to the deposit services under the

New Financial Services Agreement and relevant proposed caps;

"Independent Shareholder(s)"

the Shareholders other than Chinalco and its associates, who are not

required to abstain from voting on the resolution to be proposed at

the EGM for approving the deposit services under the New Financial

Services Agreement and relevant proposed caps;

- iii -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CHINALCO - Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 13:44:07 UTC
