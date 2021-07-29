Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2600   CNE1000001T8

ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED

(2600)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aluminum of China : PUBLICATION OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR - Chalco Hong Kong Investment Company Limited - U.S.$ 500,000,000 1.55 per cent. Guaranteed Bonds due 2024 and U.S.$ 500,000,000 2.10 per cent. Guaranteed Bonds due 2026

07/29/2021 | 12:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

CHINALCO - Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 04:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED
12:27aALUMINUM OF CHINA : PUBLICATION OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR - Chalco Hong Kong Inve..
PU
07/28ALUMINUM OF CHINA : Chalco Sells, Files for Bourse Listing of $1 Billion Bonds i..
MT
07/23ALUMINUM OF CHINA : Chalco Unit to Issue Bonds Worth $1 Billion; Shares Fall 3%
MT
07/22Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
07/22ALUMINUM OF CHINA : Registrant) (Form 6-K)
PU
07/16Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
07/16Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Firs..
CI
07/09Asian ADRs Move Sharply Higher in Friday Trading
MT
07/06ALUMINUM OF CHINA : Registrant) (Form 6-K)
PU
06/29ALUMINUM OF CHINA : Chalco Names First Chairman in Over a Year; Hong Kong Shares..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 201 B 31 090 M 31 090 M
Net income 2021 4 706 M 727 M 727 M
Net Debt 2021 70 490 M 10 887 M 10 887 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 85 442 M 13 167 M 13 196 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 63 007
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,66 CNY
Average target price 5,08 CNY
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Run Zhou Zhu President, CEO & Executive Director
Jun Wang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Guo Hua Ye Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guan Zhou Qiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Song Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED60.22%13 593
NORSK HYDRO ASA45.76%13 443
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED72.99%12 467
ALCOA CORPORATION69.02%7 151
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-0.96%5 174
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD34.21%3 765