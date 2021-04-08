Log in
Aluminum of China : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT AND INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON ESTIMATED PROFIT INCREASE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF THE YEAR OF 2021

04/08/2021 | 06:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

AND INSIDE INFORMATION

ANNOUNCEMENT ON ESTIMATED PROFIT INCREASE

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF THE YEAR OF 2021

This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Aluminum Corporation of China Limited* (the "Company") and all directors warrant that there are no misrepresentations and misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this announcement, and severally and jointly accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement.

Important notice:

  1. Based on preliminary calculations, the Company is expected to record a net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company amounting to approximately RMB967 million for the first quarter of the year of 2021, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 30 times.
  2. The net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company after non-recurring profit and loss items of the Company is expected to be approximately RMB1,288 million for the first quarter of the year of 2021, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately RMB1,579 million.

- 1 -

3. The profit per share of the Company for the first quarter of the year of 2021 is expected to be approximately RMB0.054, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately RMB0.056.

  1. ESTIMATED RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD
    1. Period for estimated results

From 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021.

  1. Estimated results
    1. Based on preliminary calculations, the Company is expected to record a net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company amounting to approximately RMB967 million, representing an increase of approximately RMB936 million as compared with that of the corresponding period of the preceding year and a year-on-year increase of approximately 30 times.
    2. The net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company after non-recurring profit and loss of the Company is expected to be approximately RMB1,288 million, representing an increase of approximately RMB1,579 million as compared with that of the corresponding period of the preceding year.
    3. The profit per share: approximately RMB0.054, representing an increase of approximately RMB0.056 as compared with that of the corresponding period of the preceding year.
    1. The estimated results of the Company for the period are unaudited.
  2. RESULTS FOR THE CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF THE PRECEDING YEAR
    1. Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company for the first quarter of the year of 2020 was RMB31 million (restated). Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company after non-recurring profit and loss was RMB-291 million (restated).
  1. Profit per share of the Company for the first quarter of the year of 2020 was RMB-0.002 (restated).

- 2 -

  1. MAJOR REASONS FOR THE ESTIMATED PROFIT INCREASE FOR THE PERIOD
    The significant profit increase of the Company was mainly due to the fact that the Company adhered to market orientation, focused on cost reduction and efficiency improvement, enhanced the competitiveness of principal products through all-factor benchmarking and seized the market opportunities under the market environment of high aluminum price, thus realizing the substantial increase in the gross profit of the principal products of the Company as compared with that of the corresponding period of the preceding year.

IV. RISK WARNING

    1. The estimated results of the Company for the period have not been audited by Certified Public Accountants.
    2. There is no material uncertainty in respect of the Company which will affect the accuracy of the content of this estimated results announcement.
  2. OTHER RELEVANT MATTERS
    The above estimated results are preliminary calculations only. Finalized details of the financial information of the Company will be disclosed in the first quarterly report of the Company for the year of 2021. Investors are advised to be aware of the investment risks involved.

Announcement is hereby given.

By order of the Board

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited*

Wang Jun

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

8 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the members of the Board comprise Mr. Zhu Runzhou (Executive Director); Mr. Ao Hong and Mr. Wang Jun (Non-executive Directors); Ms. Chen Lijie, Mr. Hu Shihai and Mr. Lie-A-Cheong Tai Chong, David (Independent Non-executive Directors).

  • For identification purpose only

- 3 -

Disclaimer

CHINALCO - Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 10:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
