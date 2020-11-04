Log in
Industrial metals fall on stronger U.S. dollar

11/04/2020 | 02:01am EST

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Industrial metals dipped on Wednesday as a stronger U.S. dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, but prices were supported by hopes for further U.S. stimulus.

The U.S. dollar jumped and risk-sensitive currencies weakened, as early results in the U.S. presidential election showed a very tight race between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, prompting a wind-back of bets on a victory by Biden.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $6,6780 a tonne by 0635 GMT.

Aluminium dropped 0.8% to $1,890 a tonne, zinc declined 0.5% to $2,554.50 a tonne, nickel lost 0.8% to $15,240 a tonne and tin was down 0.5% at $17,985 a tonne.

"Price has been like a roller coaster. In the morning, market was crazy. It's quieter in the afternoon. Metal (market) is stable now, at least. Stimulus sure is in the pipeline," said a commodities broker in Singapore.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.3% to 51,680 yuan ($7,717.00) a tonne, while aluminium dipped 0.2% to 14,770 yuan a tonne.

* Aluminum Corp of China Ltd,, or Chalco, said on Tuesday it would sell a 135,000 tonnes annual aluminium smelting capacity quota to Yunnan Aluminium, continuing the sector's migration to China's hydropower-rich southwest.

* The recovery in China's service sector activity extended into a sixth straight month in October, an industry survey showed, with hiring picking up to the highest level in a year but overseas demand slipping.

* For top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.6969 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED 4.14% 3.02 End-of-day quote.-14.69%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.74% 6.70928 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD. 2.04% 5.99 End-of-day quote.16.54%
