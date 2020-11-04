Industrial metals fall on stronger U.S. dollar

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Industrial metals dipped on Wednesday as a
stronger U.S. dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive
for buyers holding other currencies, but prices were supported
by hopes for further U.S. stimulus.
The U.S. dollar jumped and risk-sensitive currencies
weakened, as early results in the U.S. presidential election
showed a very tight race between Republican President Donald
Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, prompting a
wind-back of bets on a victory by Biden.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.5% to $6,6780 a tonne by 0635 GMT.
Aluminium dropped 0.8% to $1,890 a tonne, zinc
declined 0.5% to $2,554.50 a tonne, nickel lost
0.8% to $15,240 a tonne and tin was down 0.5% at $17,985
a tonne.
"Price has been like a roller coaster. In the morning,
market was crazy. It's quieter in the afternoon. Metal (market)
is stable now, at least. Stimulus sure is in the pipeline," said
a commodities broker in Singapore.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.3% to 51,680 yuan
($7,717.00) a tonne, while aluminium dipped 0.2% to
14,770 yuan a tonne.
* Aluminum Corp of China Ltd,, or
Chalco, said on Tuesday it would sell a 135,000 tonnes annual
aluminium smelting capacity quota to Yunnan Aluminium,
continuing the sector's migration to China's hydropower-rich
southwest.
* The recovery in China's service sector activity extended
into a sixth straight month in October, an industry survey
showed, with hiring picking up to the highest level in a year
but overseas demand slipping.
* For top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.6969 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi
Aich)