ALUULA Composites Inc. Announces Bought Deal Financing

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSX-V: AUUA) (“ALUULA” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (“Haywood”), pursuant to which Haywood has agreed to purchase itself or via substitute purchasers, on a bought deal private-placement basis, 20 million units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.15 per Unit (the “Issue Price”), for total gross proceeds of C$3.0 million (the “Bought Deal Offering”).



Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of C$0.25 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Bought Deal Offering.

The Company has agreed to grant Haywood an option (the “Underwriter’s Option”) to purchase, or to find substitute purchasers for, up to an additional 10,000,000 Units (the “Additional Units”) at the Issue Price, for total additional gross proceeds of up to C$1.5 million. The Underwriter’s Option, if exercised, is expected to close concurrently with the closing of the Bought Deal Offering (collectively the Bought Deal Offering and the Underwriter’s Option, as applicable, are referred to as the "Offering”).

In connection with the Offering, the Company has agreed to pay Haywood cash commissions of 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, and compensation options to acquire Units at the Issue Price equal to 6% of the number of Units issued to investors. The Company will also pay Haywood a corporate finance fee of 5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, up to a maximum of $200,000, payable in a combination of cash and Units.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering to expand production capacity (including a shift to wider industry standard 1.5 meter output widths), to repay outstanding bank debt, to make modest increases to its workforce, and to expand its facilities.

Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company entering into an underwriting agreement with Haywood, as well as customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering will be made by way of private placement pursuant to the applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements. The securities issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month statutory hold period under Canadian securities laws.

About ALUULA



ALUULA is located in Victoria, British Columbia. ALUULA was created with a vision to find solutions for real world challenges not being met by traditional composite manufacturers. Its goal is to create the next generation of lighter, stronger soft composites for a broad range of large vertical markets. Commercialization within the wind sport markets (Kiteboarding, Wing Foiling and Windsurfing) began in 2020, demonstrating clear benefits in performance, durability, and weight reduction. The initial success in this arena has led to rapid market acceptance in a variety of industry segments over the past two years and earned ALUULA composites a reputation as the leader in new material development within the wind sport sector. In parallel, the company has been co-developing “application specific” composites with well-known industry leaders in Aerospace, Sailing, Outdoor Packs & Tents, and other industrial applications.

Using a patented and proprietary approach to increase fiber strength at the molecular level, ALUULA core weaves and outer facing films are fused without the use of heavy glues. This remarkable process allows ALUULA to achieve strength to weight ratio materials that have been previously unachievable. The Company continues to add patented innovation to its product offerings and specialized core competencies to its growing team.



ALUULA's wholly owned subsidiary, Ocean Rodeo, has been a fixture in the wind sport community for over 20 years. Founded in 2001, Ocean Rodeo holds over 50 patents or patent applications related to the design of watersports equipment, with a well-known history of innovation and market disruption. It was this culture of innovation that led to a partnership with scientist and serial entrepreneur, Peter Berrang, to fundamentally change the way in which material used for kites, wings and sails is manufactured. This partnership flourished and now ALUULA materials are being incorporated by leading wind sport brands around the world. These brands and their customers are benefitting from the lighter, stronger and stiffer qualities of the ALUULA Gold™ material over traditional dacrons used in the industry. Attending its first trade show, out of over 500 entries, ALULLA Composites won the Textrend Best Product, soft equipment category at the 2020 ISPO trade show in Munich, Germany.

For further information about ALUULA see www.ALUULA.com

For further information on Ocean Rodeo see www.oceanrodeo.ca



ALUULA is proud to have been awarded BEST PRODUCT of the soft equipment category at 2021/22 ISPO for our ALUULA Gold™ composite.

