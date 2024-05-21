AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) (“AlTi” or the “Company”), a leading independent global wealth and alternatives manager with over $70 billion in combined assets, today announced that Michael Tiedemann, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Yarad, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and host meetings at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference in New York on Monday, June 10th.

About AlTi

AlTi is a leading independent global wealth and alternatives manager providing entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, institutions, and emerging next-generation leaders with fiduciary capabilities as well as alternative investment strategies and advisory services. AlTi’s comprehensive offering is underscored by a commitment to impact or values-aligned investing. The firm currently manages or advises on over $71 billion in combined assets and has an expansive network with approximately 400 professionals across three continents. For more information, please visit us at www.alti-global.com.

