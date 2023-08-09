Alvopetro Energy Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 14.04 million compared to USD 14.82 million a year ago. Net income was USD 9.85 million compared to USD 6.63 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.27 compared to USD 0.2 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.18 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was USD 32.04 million compared to USD 27.96 million a year ago. Net income was USD 22.05 million compared to USD 17.75 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.6 compared to USD 0.52 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.59 compared to USD 0.49 a year ago.