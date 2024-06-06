Alvotech Corporate Overview
June 2024
Focused Long Term Strategy
STRATEGY TO ADDRESS
GLOBAL HEALTHCARE NEEDS
Pure Play
Vertically Integrated
Biosimilar Platform
Infrastructure
Multi-ProductGlobal
PortfolioStrategy
ALVOTECH OVERVIEW
11 disclosed molecules in the portfolio and pipeline
In-house infrastructure able to develop and manufacture complex biologics
19 World-Class commercial partners covering >90 markets globally
Dual listed (NASDAQ: ALVO) in US and Iceland
Alvotech Platform
END TO END CAPABILITIES
A R&D
Purpose-built and in-house R&D platform, solely focused on biosimilar products
Rigorous quality-focus designed to de-risk development
B MANUFACTURING
State-of-the-art facility: drug substance, drug product and fill/finish capacity
Differentiated capabilities using both CHO and SP2/0 host cell lines
IN-HOUSE
CAPABILITIES
Broad experience in biologics and biosimilars
Approximately 1,000 employees
Nearly 90% in Research and Development, Quality or Manufacturing
Alvotech's Commercial Strategy
Alvotech Utilizes a Partnership Model to Ensure Global Access to the Portfolio
MITIGATES
RISK
Utilizing existing commercial infrastructure and know-how with local partners reduces risk of building own network
Alvotech's products sit within our partner's broader portfolio
REVENUE
GENERATION
Generates material revenue during the development phase of the biosimilar candidate
Expect $120M-$200M in milestone revenue generation per molecule
Milestone payments from partners create strong alignment to maximize value
GLOBAL
ACCESS
Access to >90 markets around the world, taking advantage of the global biosimilar opportuity
Each partner is an expert in their markets and ensures the partnership is priority
LEVERAGES
INFRASTRUCTURE
Alvotech can continue to add products to the platform and efficiently leverage infrastructure over time
Indication agnostic
Strategic Partnerships Allowing for Broad Reach to >90 Markets Worldwide
Partner
Geographic Rights
USA
US
EU
EU
JAPAN
Japan
CHINA
China
CANADA
Canada
Australia, New Zealand,
APAC
South Africa
Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore,
Cambodia & Indonesia
Israel
MENA
MENA
Turkey
Argentina
Various
S. AM.
Brazil
Chile
LATAM
OUR PARTNERSHIPS ENABLE REACH TO
PATIENTS IN >90 MARKETS WORLDWIDE
Our Leadership Team
Decades of Collective Experience and
a Common Commitment to Biosimilars
ROBERT
FAYSAL
JOSEPH E.
JOEL
ANIL
WESSMAN
KALMOUA
MCCLELLAN
MORALES
OKAY
Chief
Chief
Chief
Chief
Chief
Executive
Operating
Scientific
Financial
Commercial
Officer
Officer
Officer
Officer
Officer
TANYA
GIEDRIUS
CHRISTINA
SESSELJA
MING
ZHAROV
ZUNDA
SINISCALCI
ÓMARSDÓTTIR
LI
General
Chief
Chief Quality
Chief of Staff
Chief
Counsel &
Technical
Officer
Strategy
Head of Legal
Officer
Officer
Strategically Constructed Pipeline of Biosimilars
Addressable market size: $163 Bn
Alvotech's Current Biosimilar Pipeline -
Global Peak Branded Sales of
Originator Branded Biologics
Biosimilar
Adalimumab
Ustekinumab
Aflibercept
Denosumab
Golimumab
Omalizumab
Vedolizumab
Pembrolizumab
Early-stage
Total Peak
AVT02
AVT04
AVT06
AVT03
AVT05
AVT23
AVT16, AVT80
AVT33
assets
Sales
Branded Biologic
Therapeutic Area
Immunology
Immunology
Ophthalmology
Oncology,
Immunology
Respiratory
Immunology
Oncology
Immunology
Osteoporosis
Oncology
Potential launch date
Launched
2023
2025
2025
2025
2027
2027
2028
2030+
Source: Evaluate Pharma
HUMIRA is a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc.
PROLIA AND XGEVA are registered trademarks of Amgen, Inc.
KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark
STELARA, SIMPONI and SIMPONI ARIA are registered
EYLEA is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
Note: Expected peak sales of
trademarks of Johnson & Johnson Inc.
ENTYVIO is a registered trademark of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
reference product from 2022 - 2028
XOLAIR is a registered trademark of Novartis AG
.
Strategically Selected Biosimilar Portfolio
BIOSIMILAR
REFERENCE
THERAPEUTIC
EARLY
PRE-
CLINICAL TRIAL(S)
FILING
APPROVAL
LAUNCH
CANDIDATE
BIOLOGIC
AREA
PHASE
CLINICAL
PK STUDY
PATIENT TRIAL
AVT02
High-concentration
HUMIRA
®
Immunology
adalimumab
AVT04
Ustekinumab
STELARA®
Immunology
AVT06
Aflibercept
EYLEA®
Ophthalmology
Postive
Results1
AVT03
Denosumab
PROLIA®/
Bone Disease
Positive Results
Ongoing
XGEVA®
AVT05
Golimumab
SIMPONI®/
Immunology
Positive Results
Positive Results
SIMPONI ARIA®
AVT23
Omalizumab
XOLAIR®
Respiratory
Positive Results
Ongoing
AVT16
Vedolizumab
ENTYVIO®
Immunology
AVT33
Pembrolizumab
KEYTRUDA®
Oncology
HUMIRA is
a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc.
EYLEA is a registered trademark of
AVT19
Undisclosed
Undisclosed
Undisclosed
STELARA,
SIMPONI and SIMPONI ARIA are
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
registered
trademarks of Johnson & Johnson Inc.
ENTYVIO is a registered trademark
XOLAIR is a
registered trademark of Novartis
AG
of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AVT28
KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark
Undisclosed
Undisclosed
Undisclosed
PROLIA AND XGEVA are registered trademarks
of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
of Amgen, Inc.
AVT41
Undisclosed
Undisclosed
Undisclosed
1PK assessment required for safety assessment in patient study; no separate PK study was performed
Preparing for Growth
FOUNDATION
FOR GROWTH
(2013-2023)
Build sophisticated and substantial infrastructure including commercial network
Regulatory Access to Global Markets
Approvals in Major markets for the first 2 products
First commercial launches
Build a mature and staggered pipeline of assets
ALVOTECH'S
INFLECTION POINT
(2024)
Build a base of revenue through multiple launches in major markets
Submit 3 new BLAs
Continued pipeline progress with additional clinical initiation
Expand partnerships for available licenses
SUSTAINABLE
GROWTH
(2025 -2027)
Presence in
>90 markets worldwide
At least 5 products on the market
Continued pipeline progression
Continued pipeline additions
