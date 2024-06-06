Alvotech Corporate Overview

June 2024

2

Focused Long Term Strategy

STRATEGY TO ADDRESS

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE NEEDS

Pure Play

Vertically Integrated

Biosimilar Platform

Infrastructure

Multi-ProductGlobal

PortfolioStrategy

ALVOTECH OVERVIEW

11 disclosed molecules in the portfolio and pipeline

In-house infrastructure able to develop and manufacture complex biologics

19 World-Class commercial partners covering >90 markets globally

Dual listed (NASDAQ: ALVO) in US and Iceland

3

Alvotech Platform

END TO END CAPABILITIES

A R&D

Purpose-built and in-house R&D platform, solely focused on biosimilar products

Rigorous quality-focus designed to de-risk development

B MANUFACTURING

State-of-the-art facility: drug substance, drug product and fill/finish capacity

Differentiated capabilities using both CHO and SP2/0 host cell lines

IN-HOUSE

CAPABILITIES

Broad experience in biologics and biosimilars

Approximately 1,000 employees

Nearly 90% in Research and Development, Quality or Manufacturing

4

Alvotech's Commercial Strategy

Alvotech Utilizes a Partnership Model to Ensure Global Access to the Portfolio

MITIGATES

RISK

Utilizing existing commercial infrastructure and know-how with local partners reduces risk of building own network

Alvotech's products sit within our partner's broader portfolio

REVENUE

GENERATION

Generates material revenue during the development phase of the biosimilar candidate

Expect $120M-$200M in milestone revenue generation per molecule

Milestone payments from partners create strong alignment to maximize value

GLOBAL

ACCESS

Access to >90 markets around the world, taking advantage of the global biosimilar opportuity

Each partner is an expert in their markets and ensures the partnership is priority

LEVERAGES

INFRASTRUCTURE

Alvotech can continue to add products to the platform and efficiently leverage infrastructure over time

Indication agnostic

5

Strategic Partnerships Allowing for Broad Reach to >90 Markets Worldwide

Partner

Geographic Rights

USA

US

EU

EU

JAPAN

Japan

CHINA

China

CANADA

Canada

Australia, New Zealand,

APAC

South Africa

Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore,

Cambodia & Indonesia

Israel

MENA

MENA

Turkey

Argentina

Various

S. AM.

Brazil

Chile

LATAM

OUR PARTNERSHIPS ENABLE REACH TO

PATIENTS IN >90 MARKETS WORLDWIDE

6

Our Leadership Team

Decades of Collective Experience and

a Common Commitment to Biosimilars

ROBERT

FAYSAL

JOSEPH E.

JOEL

ANIL

WESSMAN

KALMOUA

MCCLELLAN

MORALES

OKAY

Chief

Chief

Chief

Chief

Chief

Executive

Operating

Scientific

Financial

Commercial

Officer

Officer

Officer

Officer

Officer

TANYA

GIEDRIUS

CHRISTINA

SESSELJA

MING

ZHAROV

ZUNDA

SINISCALCI

ÓMARSDÓTTIR

LI

General

Chief

Chief Quality

Chief of Staff

Chief

Counsel &

Technical

Officer

Strategy

Head of Legal

Officer

Officer

7

Strategically Constructed Pipeline of Biosimilars

Addressable market size: $163 Bn

Alvotech's Current Biosimilar Pipeline -

Global Peak Branded Sales of

Originator Branded Biologics

Biosimilar

Adalimumab

Ustekinumab

Aflibercept

Denosumab

Golimumab

Omalizumab

Vedolizumab

Pembrolizumab

Early-stage

Total Peak

AVT02

AVT04

AVT06

AVT03

AVT05

AVT23

AVT16, AVT80

AVT33

assets

Sales

Branded Biologic

Therapeutic Area

Immunology

Immunology

Ophthalmology

Oncology,

Immunology

Respiratory

Immunology

Oncology

Immunology

Osteoporosis

Oncology

Potential launch date

Launched

2023

2025

2025

2025

2027

2027

2028

2030+

Source: Evaluate Pharma

HUMIRA is a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc.

PROLIA AND XGEVA are registered trademarks of Amgen, Inc.

KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark

STELARA, SIMPONI and SIMPONI ARIA are registered

EYLEA is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Note: Expected peak sales of

trademarks of Johnson & Johnson Inc.

ENTYVIO is a registered trademark of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

reference product from 2022 - 2028

XOLAIR is a registered trademark of Novartis AG

.

8

Strategically Selected Biosimilar Portfolio

BIOSIMILAR

REFERENCE

THERAPEUTIC

EARLY

PRE-

CLINICAL TRIAL(S)

FILING

APPROVAL

LAUNCH

CANDIDATE

BIOLOGIC

AREA

PHASE

CLINICAL

PK STUDY

PATIENT TRIAL

AVT02

High-concentration

HUMIRA

®

Immunology

adalimumab

AVT04

Ustekinumab

STELARA®

Immunology

AVT06

Aflibercept

EYLEA®

Ophthalmology

Postive

Results1

AVT03

Denosumab

PROLIA®/

Bone Disease

Positive Results

Ongoing

XGEVA®

AVT05

Golimumab

SIMPONI®/

Immunology

Positive Results

Positive Results

SIMPONI ARIA®

AVT23

Omalizumab

XOLAIR®

Respiratory

Positive Results

Ongoing

AVT16

Vedolizumab

ENTYVIO®

Immunology

AVT33

Pembrolizumab

KEYTRUDA®

Oncology

HUMIRA is

a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc.

EYLEA is a registered trademark of

AVT19

Undisclosed

Undisclosed

Undisclosed

STELARA,

SIMPONI and SIMPONI ARIA are

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

registered

trademarks of Johnson & Johnson Inc.

ENTYVIO is a registered trademark

XOLAIR is a

registered trademark of Novartis

AG

of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVT28

KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark

Undisclosed

Undisclosed

Undisclosed

PROLIA AND XGEVA are registered trademarks

of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

of Amgen, Inc.

AVT41

Undisclosed

Undisclosed

Undisclosed

1PK assessment required for safety assessment in patient study; no separate PK study was performed

9

Preparing for Growth

FOUNDATION

FOR GROWTH

(2013-2023)

Build sophisticated and substantial infrastructure including commercial network

Regulatory Access to Global Markets

Approvals in Major markets for the first 2 products

First commercial launches

Build a mature and staggered pipeline of assets

ALVOTECH'S

INFLECTION POINT

(2024)

Build a base of revenue through multiple launches in major markets

Submit 3 new BLAs

Continued pipeline progress with additional clinical initiation

Expand partnerships for available licenses

SUSTAINABLE

GROWTH

(2025 -2027)

Presence in

>90 markets worldwide

At least 5 products on the market

Continued pipeline progression

Continued pipeline additions

10

