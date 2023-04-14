Advanced search
    ALVO   LU2458332611

ALVOTECH

(ALVO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:17:14 2023-04-14 am EDT
10.98 USD   -20.72%
10:09aAlvotech Shares Drop 23% After FDA Issues Complete Response Letter for AVT02
DJ
09:26aTeva Pharmaceutical - Complete Response Letter Received for AVT02 Biologics License Application
AQ
09:17aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Friday
MT
Alvotech Shares Drop 23% After FDA Issues Complete Response Letter for AVT02

04/14/2023 | 10:09am EDT
By Chris Wack


Alvotech shares were down 23% at $10.50 after the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a complete response letter for its Biologics License Application for AVT02, a high-concentration biosimilar candidate for Humira adalimumab.

The stock hit its 52-week high of $14.60 on Feb. 27, and is up 11% in the past 12 months.

The company said that the CRL noted that certain deficiencies, which were conveyed following the FDA's reinspection of the company's Reykjavik facility that ended March 17, must be satisfactorily resolved before the application can be approved.

No other deficiencies in the application were noted by the FDA. Alvotech provided the FDA with comprehensive responses to the inspection observations on April 3, and is awaiting communication from the agency assessing those responses.

Alvotech's second BLA for AVT02, which contains data to support approval as a biosimilar and additional information supporting potential interchangeability designation, remains under review by the FDA.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1008ET

