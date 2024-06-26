Published: 2024-06-26 23:00:00 CEST Alvotech S.A.

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Text of Request Filed With the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Today, Alvotech filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a request for withdrawal of a registration statement on form F-1. This request is related to to a registration statement which was originally filed with the SEC in July 2022, to register for resale up to 15.3 million shares in Alvotech under a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with YA II PN, Ltd ("Yorkville Agreement"). Alvotech no longer intends to register the resale because the Yorkville Agreement has been terminated at the request of Alvotech. The text of the SEC filing is in the attachment. ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS AND GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS

Benedikt Stefansson, VP

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com Attachment Alvotech - Request for Withdrawal of Registration Statement

Attachments:

Alvotech - Request for Withdrawal of Registration Statement.pdf



