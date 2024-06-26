English Icelandic
Published: 2024-06-26 23:00:00 CEST
Alvotech S.A.
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Text of Request Filed With the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Today, Alvotech filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a request for withdrawal of a registration statement on form F-1. This request is related to to a registration statement which was originally filed with the SEC in July 2022, to register for resale up to 15.3 million shares in Alvotech under a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with YA II PN, Ltd ("Yorkville Agreement"). Alvotech no longer intends to register the resale because the Yorkville Agreement has been terminated at the request of Alvotech. The text of the SEC filing is in the attachment.

ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS AND GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS
Benedikt Stefansson, VP
alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

Attachment

  • Alvotech - Request for Withdrawal of Registration Statement

Attachments:
Alvotech - Request for Withdrawal of Registration Statement.pdf

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Alvotech SA published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 21:02:56 UTC.