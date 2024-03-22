Alvotech SA is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients globally. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies that target a variety of therapeutic areas including inflammatory diseases, oncology, and ophthalmology. The Company's pipeline contains eight biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Its products pipeline includes AVT02, AVT04, AVT23, AVT03, AVT05, AVT06, AVT16, and AVT33. Its AVT02 is a monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab). AVT04 is a monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar candidate to Stelara (ustekinumab). It has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage expertise in markets that include the United States (U.S.), Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa, and the Middle East.