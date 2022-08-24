Log in
    ALVO   LU2458332611

ALVOTECH

(ALVO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-08-22
8.500 USD   +6.25%
04:01aAlvotech to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2022
GL
04:00aAlvotech to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2022
AQ
04:00aAlvotech to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2022
AQ
Alvotech to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2022

08/24/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specialized in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today that members of the leadership team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September 2022. Representatives of Alvotech will hold two fireside chats:

  • At Citi’s 17th Annual Biopharma Conference: Thursday, September 8, 2:40 pm ET
  • At Morgan Stanley’s 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Monday, September 12,  2:15 pm ET

Following the conferences, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors Section of Alvotech’s website under News and Events – Events and Presentations, for 90 days.  

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech’s current pipeline contains eight biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

CONTACTS

Alvotech Investor Relations
alvotech.ir[at]alvotech.com

Alvotech Corporate Communications
alvotech.media[at]alvotech.com


