    ALXO   US00166B1052

ALX ONCOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.

(ALXO)
  Report
ALX Oncology : Corporate Presentation

12/12/2021 | 09:56am EST
December 12, 2021

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, results of clinical trials, research and development costs, regulatory approvals, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objects of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends. Such forward-looking statements are based on ALX Oncology's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause ALX Oncology's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the

forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in ALX Oncology's filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including ALX Oncology's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents ALX Oncology files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, ALX Oncology undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

This presentation concerns product candidates that are under clinical investigation, and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These product candidates are currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by ALX Oncology relating to market size and growth and other industry data. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of ALX Oncology's future performance and the future performance of the markets in which it operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

1

TEAM

Jaume Pons, PhD

Sophia Randolph, MD, PhD

President and CEO

Chief Medical Officer

Jeanne Jew

Peter García

Hong I. Wan, PhD

Chief Business Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Consulting

Chief Scientific Officer

2

OVERVIEW

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stageimmuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system

Lead product candidate evorpacept (also known as ALX148) in multiple Phase 2 trials

CD47 blocker

  • Designed for use in combination
  • Tolerability profile enables higher dosing
  • Higher dosing may enable greater efficacy Randomized phase 2 trials ongoing
    Initial focus on solid tumors, MDS, and AML

Early-stage antibody candidate ALTA-002* for systemic CpG delivery

IND expected beginning of 2023

*SIRPα Toll-like receptor agonist antibody conjugate (TRAAC)

3

CD47: TUMOR ASSOCIATED ANTIGEN (TAA)- MYELOID CHECKPOINT DUALITY

TAA-Expression levels on cancer and normal cells

Checkpoint Mechanism: "do not eat me"

SIRPαCD47

Macrophage

Don't eatme

Cancer cell

Eat me

Fc receptor

Anti-cancer drug

4



Disclaimer

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 14:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
