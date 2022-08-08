Log in
ALX Oncology : Corporate Presentation

August 8, 2022
August 8, 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, results of clinical trials, research and development costs, regulatory approvals, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objects of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends. Such forward-looking statements are based on ALX Oncology's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause ALX Oncology's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the

forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in ALX Oncology's filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including ALX Oncology's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents ALX Oncology files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, ALX Oncology undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

This presentation concerns product candidates that are under clinical investigation, and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These product candidates are currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by ALX Oncology relating to market size and growth and other industry data. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of ALX Oncology's future performance and the future performance of the markets in which it operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

ADVANCING A HIGHLY DIFFERENTIATED IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PIPELINE

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is advancing a pipeline of candidates based on expertise in protein engineering and oncology led by the CD47 blocker, evorpacept, currently in phase 2 clinical trials

Evorpacept (myeloid checkpoint inhibitor)

Building early stage pipeline

Strong financial position

as a cornerstone therapy

Randomized phase 2 trials enrolling in 3 solid tumor indications: gastric/gastroesophageal cancer and 2 head and neck squamous cell carcinoma trials

Ongoing IND-enabling development of ALTA-002 through 50/50 joint collaboration.

Early preclinical development of tumor-activated antibody platform.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments of $324.2M as of June 30, 2022.

Expected cash runway through the fourth quarter of 2024.

Early clinical trials in 2 hematologic malignancies: myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia

Continuing to broaden potential uses in new combinations and tumor types.

Collaboration partners

Merck, Eli Lilly, Zymeworks

EVORPACEPT'S BROAD CLINICAL DATA SUPPORTS ITS DIFFERENTIATED POTENTIAL

Evorpacept was designed to:

Evorpacept's clinical data shows promising

initial activity in:

Work in combinations

Target broad tumor indications

Be convenient and tolerable for patients

Antibodies

Checkpoint inhibitors

Chemotherapy

Solid tumors

Hematology

Flexible dosing schedule

Targets cancer cells

Evorpacept:

A phase 2 CD47 blocker

designed to be a

cornerstone of

cancer treatments

Solid tumor combinations:

GC

Herceptin

Gastric/Gastroesophageal

junction cancer

Herceptin + Cyramza + Paclitaxel

HNSCC

Keytruda

Head and neck

squamous cell carcinoma

Keytruda + 5FU + Platinum

Hematology combinations:

MDS

Azacitidine

Myelodysplastic syndromes

NHL

Rituximab

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Flexibility and tolerability:

Dosing schedule

15 mg/kg QW,

30 mg/kg Q2W,

45 mg/kg Q3W,

60 mg/kg Q4W.

Tolerability profile

No dose-dependent cytopenias

ALX PIPELINE

Indication

Combination Agent

Discovery

IND Enabling

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Fast Track

Collaboration

Partner

Keytruda

HNSCC

(ASPEN-03)

Head AndNeck Squamous Cell

Carcinoma

Keytruda + 5FU + Platinum

(ASPEN-04)

Studies

TUMORS

Herceptin

GC

(ASPEN-01)

Gastric/Gastroesophageal

Herceptin + Cyramza +

Combination

SOLID

Junction Cancer

Paclitaxel (ASPEN-06)

Urothelial Cancer

Padcev

(ASPEN-07)

Evorpacept

Breast Cancer

Zanidatamab

MDS

Azacitidine

HEMATOLOGY

Myelodysplastic Syndromes

(ASPEN-02)

AML

Azacitidine + Venclexta

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

(ASPEN-05)

NHL

Rituximab

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

(ASPEN-01)

ALTA 002*

Advanced Cancer

*SIRPα Toll-like receptor agonist antibody conjugate (TRAAC)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 20:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
