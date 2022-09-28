Advanced search
    ALXO   US00166B1052

ALX ONCOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.

(ALXO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
9.480 USD   -1.56%
ALX Oncology : Corporate Presentation

09/28/2022 | 07:16am EDT
September 28, 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, results of clinical trials, research and development costs, regulatory approvals, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends. Such forward-looking statements are based on ALX Oncology's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause ALX Oncology's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those

expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in ALX Oncology's filings with

the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including ALX Oncology's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents ALX Oncology files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, ALX Oncology undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

This presentation concerns product candidates that are under clinical investigation, and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These product candidates are currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by ALX Oncology relating to market size and growth and other industry data. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of ALX Oncology's future performance and the future performance of the markets in which it operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

1

ALX ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ: ALXO) ADVANCING A HIGHLY DIFFERENTIATED IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PIPELINE LED BY EVORPACEPT, A CD47 INNATE IMMUNE SYSTEM CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR

Evorpacept: designed to maximize a patient's immune response

Acts on CD47 as a checkpoint inhibitor, a key mechanism tumors use to evade the immune system

  • Activates the immune system without eliminating healthy cells that express CD47

Demonstrated activity in both solid and liquid tumors

  • Three ongoing randomized Phase 2 studies underway in solid tumors
  • Two studies underway in combination with antibody drug conjugates (ADCs)
  • Hematology studies ongoing

Potential cornerstone treatment for a broad range of cancers

Continuing to build a pipeline based on expertise in protein engineering and oncology

2023 IND planned for ALTA-002*

  • Early preclinical development of ADC platform.

Strong financial position

  • Expected cash runway through

the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments of $324.2M as of June 30, 2022.

2

* Through 50/50 joint collaboration.

EVORPACEPT'S DESIGN ENABLES BROAD POTENTIAL UTILITY IN COMBINATION WITH MANY TYPES OF CANCER THERAPY

Modality

Target

Evorpacept clinical trials

HNSCC

I/O

PD(L)1

CRC*

Ovarian*

HER2

Gastric

Breast

Targeted mAbs

CD20

NHL

Follicular*

EGFR

CRC*

ADCs

Nectin-4

Urothelial

HER2

Breast

Chemo

AZA

MDS

AML

*Investigator sponsored trial

Ongoing early and late stage clinical trials designed to demonstrate expansive clinical opportunity in many tumor types

3

ALX PIPELINE

Indication

HNSCC

Head AndNeck Squamous Cell

Studies

TUMORS

Carcinoma

Junction Cancer

GC

Combination

Gastric/Gastroesophageal

SOLID

Urothelial Cancer

Evorpacept

HEMATOLOGY

Breast Cancer

NHL

MDS

Myelodysplastic Syndromes

AML

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

ALTA 002*

Advanced Cancer

Combination Agent

Discovery

IND Enabling

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Fast Track

Collaboration

Partner

Keytruda

(ASPEN-03)

Keytruda + 5FU + Platinum

(ASPEN-04)

Herceptin

(ASPEN-01)

Herceptin + Cyramza +

Paclitaxel (ASPEN-06)

Padcev

(ASPEN-07)

Zanidatamab

Enhertu

(I-SPY)

Azacitidine

(ASPEN-02)

Azacitidine + Venclexta

(ASPEN-05)

Rituximab

(ASPEN-01)

*SIRPα Toll-like receptor agonist antibody conjugate (TRAAC)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 11:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
