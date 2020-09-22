Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.    ALXO

ALX ONCOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.

(ALXO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALX Oncology to Collaborate with Merck on Phase 2 Immuno-Oncology Studies Evaluating ALX148, Targeting CD47, in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Head & Neck Cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, to evaluate the combination of ALX148, an investigational next generation CD47 blocker, and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, for the treatment of patients with Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC).

Under the terms of the agreement, ALX Oncology will conduct a Phase 2 program comprising two separate Phase 2 studies. The first study will evaluate the efficacy of ALX148 in combination with KEYTRUDA for the first line treatment of patients with PD-L1 expressing metastatic or unresectable, recurrent HNSCC. The second study will evaluate ALX148 in combination with KEYTRUDA and standard chemotherapy for the first line treatment of patients with metastatic or unresectable, recurrent HNSCC.

These new studies will be initiated based on promising data from ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab generated by ALX Oncology in a Phase 1b trial evaluating patients with HNSCC that was the basis for ALX148’s Fast Track Approval granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Phase 1b trial results presented at ASCO 2020 showed that patients with HNSCC who had progressed on prior platinum therapy and who had never received a checkpoint inhibitor treated with ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab demonstrated a 40% objective response rate (ORR), a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 4.6 months with a median overall survival (OS) that was not reached.

“ALX148 was designed for use in combination to maximize clinical activity with a range of anti-cancer agents. We believe that blocking the CD47 myeloid checkpoint pathway bridges the innate and adaptive immune response against cancer to enhance efficacy. This collaboration builds upon the compelling combination activity observed in patients with ALX148 and KEYTRUDA,” said Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ALX Oncology. “Our goal is to transform treatment options for patients with cancer by developing ALX148 as a foundational checkpoint immunotherapy.”

ALX Oncology owns worldwide commercial rights to ALX148.

KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology is a publicly-traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to advance ALX148 into clinical development for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and to continue clinical development for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s (the “Company”) beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company’s continued reliance on third parties to conduct clinical trials of ALX148, the Company’s expectations regarding the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of ALX148, the design, progress and timing of clinical trials for ALX148, including enrollment and its regulatory plans, and the ability of the Company’s clinical trials to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of ALX148. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 27, 2020, and other documents the Company subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

Peter Garcia
CFO, ALX Oncology
(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113
peter@alxoncology.com

Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
alxoncology@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:

Karen Sharma
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
alx@macbiocom.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALX ONCOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.
07:02aALX ONCOLOGY : to Collaborate with Merck on Phase 2 Immuno-Oncology Studies Eval..
AQ
07:01aALX Oncology to Collaborate with Merck on Phase 2 Immuno-Oncology Studies Eva..
GL
09/17ALX ONCOLOGY : Added to Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes
AQ
09/17ALX Oncology Added to Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes
GL
09/08ALX ONCOLOGY : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
09/08ALX Oncology Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/27ALX ONCOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/27ALX ONCOLOGY HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/27ALX Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Opera..
GL
07/21ALX Oncology Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise o..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,35 M - -
Net income 2020 -47,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 373 M 1 373 M -
EV / Sales 2020 844x
EV / Sales 2021 1 576x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart ALX ONCOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALX ONCOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,40 $
Last Close Price 37,14 $
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaume Pons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Corey S. Goodman Executive Chairman
Michael Chang Vice President-Operations
Peter S. García Chief Financial Officer
Sophia Randolph Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALX ONCOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.0.00%1 373
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-1.19%80 502
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.58%68 763
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS48.00%58 477
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.44.70%33 193
GENMAB A/S63.89%25 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group