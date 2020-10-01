ALX Resources Corp. and Rio Tinto Begin Airborne Survey at the Firebird Nickel Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2020) - ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey has commenced at the Company's Firebird Nickel Project ("Firebird", or the "Project", formerly the Falcon Nickel Project) located near the town of Stony Rapids at the terminus of Highway 905 in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Firebird is currently the subject of an option agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") where Rio Tinto can earn up to an 80% interest in Firebird (see ALX news release dated August 24, 2020, "ALX Resources Corp. Announces Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Earn-In for the Falcon Nickel Project").

At the request of Rio Tinto, ALX is acting as operator of the airborne EM survey, which will consist of approximately 1,060 line kilometres utilizing the helicopter-borne Vertical Time-Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM™ Max") system from Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario, Canada. The VTEM™ Max system offers a higher degree of depth penetration than the VTEM™ system previously used at Firebird in 2005, and will be carried out over the northern part of Firebird where no modern airborne EM system has ever been flown.

"Rio Tinto is moving quickly to assess the exploration potential of Firebird," said Warren Stanyer, ALX's CEO and Chairman. "This leading edge, deep-penetrating airborne survey is an excellent method to locate and better define conductors that could not be detected by historical exploration."

Click on the highlighted link to view maps and pictures of ALX's exploration activities at the Firebird Nickel Project.

About the Firebird Nickel Project

ALX owns 100% of Firebird, subject to certain 2.0% net smelter returns royalties. ALX first acquired claims at Firebird beginning in May 2019. Additional land purchases and acquisitions by staking increased the size of the Project to approximately 20,491 hectares (50,635 acres). Mobilization is achieved from the town of Stony Rapids, SK, located approximately 18 kilometres by air from the centre of Firebird. Stony Rapids is connected to the Saskatchewan highway system by all-weather Highway 905 and has a fully-serviced airport to support both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

Firebird is located within the Tantato Domain, which forms a segment of the Snowbird Tectonic Zone. The Project hosts a magmatic nickel sulphide mineralizing system that has been underexplored by modern methods until its acquisition by ALX. A long history of exploration beginning in 1929 discovered numerous nickel-copper-cobalt showings within Firebird's boundaries, including the historical Axis Lake, Rea Lake and Currie Lake deposits.

Helicopter-supported diamond drilling and ground geophysical programs were completed by ALX at Firebird in March 2020. Magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization was intersected in two of the three holes drilled on new targets developed by ALX (see ALX news release dated April 15, 2020, "ALX Resources Corp. Announces Results of 2020 Winter Drilling at Falcon Nickel Project, Northern Saskatchewan"), with the best result being 23.78 metres grading 0.36% nickel in hole FN20-002, including 10.61 metres of 0.55% nickel and 2.05 metres of 0.90% nickel (true widths unknown).

Firebird hosts a multitude of other airborne geophysical anomalies that could represent zones of magmatic sulphide mineralization. The proposed airborne EM survey will provide new information about the relatively underexplored northern part of the Project, where ALX believes higher grades of nickel tend to occur. ALX looks forward to the completion of the 2020 VTEM™ Max survey, which combined with the ongoing review and interpretation of historical airborne and ground EM data could generate a series of new drill targets at Firebird.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sierd Eriks, P.Geo., President and Chief Geologist of ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101.

Drill core samples described in this news release were shipped to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK. Base metals were analyzed using a 4-acid digestion with Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS). Samples that returned over 10,000 parts per million nickel were analyzed with HCl:HNO 3 digestion followed by base metal wt% assay by Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES). Gold, platinum and palladium were analyzed by fire assay techniques.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include gold, nickel-copper-cobalt and uranium projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 200,000 hectares in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and demonstrates strong potential for economic base metals deposits.

ALX owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada, who can earn up to an 80% interest), Flying Vee and Sceptre Gold projects in northern Saskatchewan, the Vixen Gold Project in the historic Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and the Draco VMS Project in Norway. ALX holds interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in northern Saskatchewan, including a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, with Denison Mines Corp. holding an 80% interest since 2016.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at, PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

