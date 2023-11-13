Alzamend Neuro, Inc. Stock price
Equities
ALZN
US02262M4078
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.460 USD
|+3.47%
|-23.96%
|-82.77%
|Oct. 30
|Wall Street Set to Open Higher Monday as Investors Parse Earnings, Await Fed Meeting
|MT
|Oct. 23
|Alzamend Neuro Seeks FDA Nod to Start Trial in Major Depressive Disorder
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2024 *
|-
|Sales 2025 *
|-
|Capitalization
|9.44 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-18.00 M
|Net income 2025 *
|-23.00 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
-
|Net cash position 2024 *
|-
|Net cash position 2025 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2025 *
-
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-0,57x
|P/E ratio 2025 *
-0,56x
|Employees
|6
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Yield 2025 *
-
|Free-Float
|58.39%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|+3.47%
|1 week
|-23.96%
|Current month
|-16.61%
|1 month
|-55.15%
|3 months
|-72.96%
|6 months
|-80.56%
|Current year
|-82.77%
1 week
1.41
1.81
1 month
1.41
3.30
Current year
1.41
11.91
1 year
1.41
19.80
3 years
1.41
503.25
5 years
1.41
503.25
10 years
1.41
503.25
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Stephan Jackman CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|47
|2018
David Katzoff DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|62
|2019
William Horne CHM
|Chairman
|55
|2016
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Mark Gustafson BRD
|Director/Board Member
|63
|2021
Todd Ault FOU
|Founder
|53
|2016
William Horne CHM
|Chairman
|55
|2016
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.00%
|4,253 M€
|+15.86%
|0.00%
|499 M€
|+12.77%
|0.00%
|2,785 M€
|+6.88%
|-
|0.00%
|1,959 M€
|+10.40%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|1.460
|+3.47%
|8,356
|23-11-09
|1.411
|-9.55%
|40,714
|23-11-08
|1.560
|-9.30%
|47,803
|23-11-07
|1.720
|-4.44%
|19,786
|23-11-06
|1.800
|-6.25%
|60,058
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 03:50 pm EST
Alzamend Neuro, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (Alzheimer's), bipolar disorder (BD), major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The Company's pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates: AL001, and ALZN002. AL001 is a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, salicylate and proline through three royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc., (the Licensor). AL001 is used for Alzheimer's, BD, MDD and PTSD treatment. ALZN002 is a patented method using a mutant peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patientâs immunological system to combat Alzheimer's through a royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide license from the Licensor.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1.460USD
Average target price
56.25USD
Spread / Average Target
+3,752.74%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-82.77%
|9 M $
|+66.31%
|40 321 M $
|-4.35%
|35 766 M $
|-25.98%
|27 520 M $
|-61.00%
|26 709 M $
|+31.96%
|21 104 M $
|-31.88%
|20 316 M $
|-2.31%
|16 949 M $
|-19.87%
|10 472 M $
|-30.63%
|9 092 M $