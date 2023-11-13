Stock ALZN ALZAMEND NEURO, INC.
Market Closed - Nasdaq
 03:50:10 2023-11-10 pm EST
1.460 USD +3.47% -23.96% -82.77%
Oct. 30 Wall Street Set to Open Higher Monday as Investors Parse Earnings, Await Fed Meeting MT
Oct. 23 Alzamend Neuro Seeks FDA Nod to Start Trial in Major Depressive Disorder MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2024 * - Sales 2025 * - Capitalization 9.44 M
Net income 2024 * -18.00 M Net income 2025 * -23.00 M
-
Net cash position 2024 * - Net cash position 2025 * - EV / Sales 2025 *
-
P/E ratio 2024 *
-0,57x
P/E ratio 2025 *
-0,56x
Employees 6
Yield 2024 *
-
Yield 2025 *
-
Free-Float 58.39%
* Assessed data

Wall Street Set to Open Higher Monday as Investors Parse Earnings, Await Fed Meeting MT
Alzamend Neuro Seeks FDA Nod to Start Trial in Major Depressive Disorder MT
Alzamend Neuro, Inc. Submits Investigational New Drug Application for A Phase IIA Clinical Trial in Major Depressive Disorder Patients of Its Next-Generation Lithium Therapeutic Drug Candidate AL001 CI
Alzamend Neuro, Inc Receives FDA ?Study May Proceed? Notification for a Phase IIA Clinical Trial of AL001, a Next-Generation Lithium Therapeutic Drug Candidate, in Bipolar Disorder Patients CI
Alzamend Neuro Secures Extension to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Rule MT
Alzamend Neuro, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended July 31, 2023 CI
Alzamend Neuro Files New Drug Application With FDA to Begin Bipolar Disorder Study of Investigational Therapy AL001 MT
Alzamend Neuro, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2023 CI
Alzamend N Neuro, Inc. Announces Positive Phase IIA Clinical Trial Results for AL001 CI
Maxim Initiates Alzamend Neuro at Buy With $1.50 Price Target MT
Alzamend Neuro Launches Phase 1/2a Trial of Vaccine Candidate to Treat Dementia Linked to Alzheimer's MT
Alzamend Neuro, Inc Announces the Initiation of A Phase I/Iia Trial for Its Immunotherapy Vaccine to Treat Mild to Moderate Dementia of the Alzheimer’S Type CI
Alzamend Neuro, Inc. Announces Completion of Clinical Portion of Phase IIA Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial for AL001 Treatment of Dementia Related to Alzheimer's CI
Alzamend Neuro, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2023 CI
Top Premarket Decliners MT
Maxim Initiates Alzamend Neuro at Buy With $1.50 Price Target MT
Ascendiant Capital Adjusts Price Target on Alzamend Neuro to $8.25 From $8, Maintains Buy Rating MT
ALZAMEND NEURO : Ascendiant Capital Initiates Alzamend Neuro at Buy Rating With $8 Price Target MT
Alzamend Neuro Announces Reverse Stock Split BU
Alzamend Neuro Submits IND Application for a Phase IIA Clinical Trial in Major Depressive Disorder Patients of its Next-Generation Lithium Therapeutic Drug Candidate AL001 AQ
Alzamend Neuro Submits IND Application for a Phase IIA Clinical Trial in Major Depressive Disorder Patients of its Next‑Generation Lithium Therapeutic Drug Candidate AL001 BU
Alzamend Neuro Receives FDA 'Study May Proceed' Notification for a Phase IIA Clinical Trial of AL001, a Next-Generation Lithium Therapeutic Drug Candidate, in Bipolar Disorder Patients AQ
1 day+3.47%
1 week-23.96%
Current month-16.61%
1 month-55.15%
3 months-72.96%
6 months-80.56%
Current year-82.77%
1 week
1.41
Extreme 1.4101
1.81
1 month
1.41
Extreme 1.4101
3.30
Current year
1.41
Extreme 1.4101
11.91
1 year
1.41
Extreme 1.4101
19.80
3 years
1.41
Extreme 1.4101
503.25
5 years
1.41
Extreme 1.4101
503.25
10 years
1.41
Extreme 1.4101
503.25
Managers
Stephan Jackman CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 47 2018
David Katzoff DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 62 2019
William Horne CHM
 Chairman 55 2016
Members of the board
Mark Gustafson BRD
 Director/Board Member 63 2021
Todd Ault FOU
 Founder 53 2016
William Horne CHM
 Chairman 55 2016
Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change
VANGUARD U.S. TOTAL MARKET INDEX ETF - CAD ETF Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF - CAD
0.00% 4,253 M€ +15.86%
VANGUARD U.S. TOTAL MARKET INDEX ETF (CAD-HEDGED) - CAD ETF Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) - CAD
0.00% 499 M€ +12.77%
VANGUARD GROWTH ETF PORTFOLIO - CAD ETF Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio - CAD
0.00% 2,785 M€ +6.88% -
VANGUARD ALL-EQUITY ETF PORTFOLIO - CAD ETF Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio - CAD
0.00% 1,959 M€ +10.40%
Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 1.460 +3.47% 8,356
23-11-09 1.411 -9.55% 40,714
23-11-08 1.560 -9.30% 47,803
23-11-07 1.720 -4.44% 19,786
23-11-06 1.800 -6.25% 60,058

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (Alzheimer's), bipolar disorder (BD), major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The Company's pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates: AL001, and ALZN002. AL001 is a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, salicylate and proline through three royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc., (the Licensor). AL001 is used for Alzheimer's, BD, MDD and PTSD treatment. ALZN002 is a patented method using a mutant peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patientâs immunological system to combat Alzheimer's through a royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide license from the Licensor.
Sector: Biotechnology & Medical Research
Sector
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1.460USD
Average target price
56.25USD
Spread / Average Target
+3,752.74%
1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ALZAMEND NEURO, INC. Stock Alzamend Neuro, Inc.
-82.77% 9 M $
SEAGEN INC. Stock Seagen Inc.
+66.31% 40 321 M $
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Iqvia Holdings Inc.
-4.35% 35 766 M $
LONZA GROUP AG Stock Lonza Group AG
-25.98% 27 520 M $
MODERNA, INC. Stock Moderna, Inc.
-61.00% 26 709 M $
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Stock ICON Public Limited Company
+31.96% 21 104 M $
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Stock Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-31.88% 20 316 M $
CELLTRION, INC. Stock Celltrion, Inc.
-2.31% 16 949 M $
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION Stock United Therapeutics Corporation
-19.87% 10 472 M $
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION Stock Bio-Techne Corporation
-30.63% 9 092 M $
