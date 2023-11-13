Alzamend Neuro, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (Alzheimer's), bipolar disorder (BD), major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The Company's pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates: AL001, and ALZN002. AL001 is a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, salicylate and proline through three royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc., (the Licensor). AL001 is used for Alzheimer's, BD, MDD and PTSD treatment. ALZN002 is a patented method using a mutant peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patientâs immunological system to combat Alzheimer's through a royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide license from the Licensor.