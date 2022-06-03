Alzamend Neuro : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) The common stock was purchased by the reporting person in open market transactions on the transaction date, with a volume weighted average purchase price of $0.9599. The range of purchase prices on the transaction date was $0.9599 to $0.96 per share. The reporting person undertakes to provide, upon request by the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each price.

(2) Digital Power Lending, LLC ("DPL") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc. ("BH"). Mr. Ault, the Executive Chairman of BH, is deemed to have voting and investment power with respect to the securities held of record by DPL.

(3) Mr. Ault has sole voting and investment power with respect to the securities held of record by Ault Life Sciences, Inc.

(4) Mr. Ault has sole voting and investment power with respect to the securities held of record by Ault Life Sciences Fund, LLC.