    ALZN   US02262M3088

ALZAMEND NEURO, INC.

(ALZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 03:59:57 pm EDT
0.9750 USD   +2.15%
05:42pALZAMEND NEURO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
08:01aAlzamend Neuro to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational
BU
05/17Alzamend Neuro Seeks Three Additional Indications for Its Treatment of Alzheimer's-Related Dementia; Shares Gain
MT
Alzamend Neuro : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
AULT MILTON C III
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Alzamend Neuro, Inc. [ALZN] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
11411 SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS PARKWAY , SUITE 240
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LAS VEGAS NV 89141
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
AULT MILTON C III
11411 SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS PARKWAY
SUITE 240
LAS VEGAS, NV89141


Signatures
/s/ Milton C. Ault, III 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The common stock was purchased by the reporting person in open market transactions on the transaction date, with a volume weighted average purchase price of $0.9599. The range of purchase prices on the transaction date was $0.9599 to $0.96 per share. The reporting person undertakes to provide, upon request by the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each price.
(2) Digital Power Lending, LLC ("DPL") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc. ("BH"). Mr. Ault, the Executive Chairman of BH, is deemed to have voting and investment power with respect to the securities held of record by DPL.
(3) Mr. Ault has sole voting and investment power with respect to the securities held of record by Ault Life Sciences, Inc.
(4) Mr. Ault has sole voting and investment power with respect to the securities held of record by Ault Life Sciences Fund, LLC.
(5) Milton C. Ault, III, is the Manager of Ault Alpha GP LLC ("Ault GP") and Ault Capital Management LLC ("AC Management"). Ault GP and AC Management are the general partner and investment manager to Ault Alpha LP, respectively. As such, Mr. Ault is deemed to beneficially own the shares held by Ault Alpha LP.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Alzamend Neuro Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
