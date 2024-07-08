Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On July 8, 2024, Alzamend Neuro, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company") held a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting"). As of May 29, 2024, the record date for the Special Meeting, the voting power of the Company consisted of (i) 7,376,011 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") issued and outstanding, (ii) 78.8236 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), which as of the record date were entitled to cast votes equal to 1,375,310 shares of Common Stock and (iii) 2,100 shares of the Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, which as of the record date were convertible into 2,100,000 shares of Common Stock, which together constitute all of the outstanding voting capital stock of the Company.

At the Meeting, the stockholders voted on one proposal, which is described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 31, 2024, as supplemented on June 11, 2024. At the Meeting, stockholders approved the proposal presented for a vote. The table below sets forth the number of votes cast for and against or withheld, and the number of abstentions or broker non-votes, for the matter voted upon by the Company's stockholders.

Proposal One: Approval of, pursuant to Rule 5635 of the Nasdaq Stock Market, the conversion of the Company's shares of Series A Preferred Stock into shares of Common Stock, and warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock, for a total purchase price of up to $25,000,000.00, issued pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement dated May 8, 2024 and the Certificate of Designations of the Rights and Preferences of Series A Preferred Stock.