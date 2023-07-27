EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Alzchem Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Alzchem Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
