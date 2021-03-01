Log in
AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 3rd Interim report

03/01/2021
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 3rd Interim report

01.03.2021 / 09:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem Group AG

Disclosure
according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014
and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052


3rd Interim report

In the period from February 22, 2021 up to and including February 26, 2021, a total of 692 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 11.563. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
22.02.2021 120 23,0000 2.760,00
23.02.2021 380 22,8684 8.690,00
24.02.2021 192 23,0000 4.416,00
? 692 22,9278 15.866,00
 

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/share-buy-back in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Trostberg, March 1, 2021

AlzChem Group AG




Contact:
Sabine Sieber
Head of Investor Relations & Communications

01.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1171910

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1171910  01.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171910&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
