AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 3rd Interim report

01.03.2021

In the period from February 22, 2021 up to and including February 26, 2021, a total of 692 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 11.563. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 22.02.2021 120 23,0000 2.760,00 23.02.2021 380 22,8684 8.690,00 24.02.2021 192 23,0000 4.416,00 ? 692 22,9278 15.866,00

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/share-buy-back in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Trostberg, March 1, 2021

AlzChem Group AG

