AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 3rd Interim report
03/01/2021 | 03:56am EST
AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 3rd Interim report
01.03.2021 / 09:53
AlzChem Group AG
Disclosure
according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014
and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052
3rd Interim report
In the period from February 22, 2021 up to and including February 26, 2021, a total of 692 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 11.563. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.
The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows: