AlzChem Group AG: strong performance in Q4, EBITDA 2020 +7.4%



19.03.2021 / 07:00

Sales increase slightly to EUR 379.3 million (+0.8%)

EBITDA rises to EUR 53.8 million (+7.4%)

Bonus for employees as a sign of recognition and appreciation

Dividend to be increased by 2 cents to EUR 0.77 per share

Further growth planned for 2021

Trostberg, March 19, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, AlzChem successfully asserted its position in the fiscal year 2020 despite a turbulent macroeconomic environment and the ongoing COVID-19 effects. Consolidated sales increased slightly from EUR 376.1 million to EUR 379.3 million. Once again, the NCN Verbund structure proved to be an important success factor, ensuring a secure supply of raw materials for the specialty chemicals business via the basic chemicals business and forming the basis for AlzChem's broadly diversified product portfolio. On the product side, the Bioselect(R) and NITRALZ(R) businesses in particular contributed to the stable sales development in 2020. Bioselect(R) experienced a special boom because it is a component in the COVID-19 test kits.

The earnings development in the past fiscal year was positively influenced in particular by the strict and at the same time future-oriented cost management, the successfully implemented optimization measures and the raw material prices. As a result, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved disproportionately from EUR 50.1 million to EUR 53.8 million (+7.4%), equivalent to an EBITDA margin of 14.2% (2019: 13.3%). Consolidated net income rose from EUR 18.1 million to EUR 19.9 million. Despite extensive investments, cash and cash equivalents were significantly increased from EUR 9.1 million to EUR 17.1 million thanks to strong operating cash flow, strict net working capital management and temporary utilization of the existing financing framework. Due to the positive business development in 2020, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.77 (2019: EUR 0.75).

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG: "The past fiscal year clearly showed how strongly positioned our company is. Thanks to our fully integrated business model, our broadly diversified product portfolio, our high reliability and flexibility as well as the commitment of our employees, we were able to make 2020 a successful year overall. At the same time, we succeeded in driving forward important investments for the future, thereby broadening the basis for our growth."

After investing primarily in the growth product Creamino(R) in 2018 and 2019, the focus in 2020 was on expanding NITRALZ(R) capacities. The commissioning of the additional production line is expected to lead to corresponding volume growth from the second half of 2021. Other focal points in the fiscal year 2021 will be the expansion of the Creamino(R) business and the development of the pharmaceutical sector as a focus market around the Bioselect(R) products. For the full year 2021, AlzChem plans to increase consolidated sales from EUR 379.3 million to up to EUR 400 million. The target for EBITDA is a stable to slightly increasing development. Here, growth to up to EUR 57 million is possible.

The Annual Report 2020 is available for download on the website www.alzchem.com in the section Investor Relations/Publications/Financial Reports.

About AlzChem

AlzChem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is predominantly among the market leaders in its fields of activity. AlzChem benefits in particular from the three very different global megatrends of sustainability, population growth and healthy aging. AlzChem products offer attractive solutions in a wide range of applications.

The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself above all in the fields of human and animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, fine chemicals, metallurgy and renewable energies. The broad product range includes, for example, dietary supplements, plant growth regulators and precursors for corona tests.

The company employs around 1,630 people at four production sites in Germany and Sweden, and at two sales companies in the USA and China. In 2020, AlzChem generated consolidated sales of around EUR 379 million and EBITDA of around EUR 53.8 million.