    ACT   DE000A2YNT30

ALZCHEM GROUP AG

(ACT)
AlzChem : Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052

06/01/2021 | 02:14am EDT
10th Interim report

In the period from May 24 up to and including May 28, 2021, a total of 2.631 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 25.982. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows:

Buyback date

Total number of shares

Weighted average price (EUR)

Aggregated volume (EUR)

26.05.2021

1.253

25,0160

31.345,00

27.05.2021

1.204

24,8517

29.921.50

28.05.2021

174

24,9000

4.332,60

Σ

2.631

24,9331

65.599,10

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/stock/share-buy-back in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Trostberg, May 31, 2021

AlzChem Group AG

Disclaimer

AlzChem Group AG published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 395 M 483 M 483 M
Net income 2021 21,5 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net Debt 2021 46,4 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 3,94%
Capitalization 252 M 308 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 554
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ALZCHEM GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
AlzChem Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALZCHEM GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,50 €
Last Close Price 24,80 €
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Niedermaier Chief Executive Officer
Markus Zöllner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Dieter Englmaier Chief Operating Officer
Martina Heigl-Murauer Member-Supervisory Board
Caspar Freiherr von Schnurbein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALZCHEM GROUP AG15.89%308
BASF SE3.00%74 857
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.4.52%71 563
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.18.96%45 014
ROYAL DSM N.V.7.03%31 646
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG9.63%16 665