AlzChem : Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052

13th Interim report

In the period from June 14 up to and including June 18, 2021, a total of 3.181 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 37.341. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated vol-ume per day were as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 14.06.2021 339 25,5000 8.644,50 15.06.2021 700 25,6000 17.920,00 16.06.2021 751 25,1333 18.875,10 17.06.2021 707 25,0000 17.675,00 18.06.2021 684 25,0999 17.168,30 Σ 3.181 25,2383 80.282,90

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions re-lated to the buy-back program are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/stock/share-buy-back in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Trostberg, June 21, 2021

AlzChem Group AG