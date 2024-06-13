Alzchem Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 13, 2024 at 09:13 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Alzchem Group AG
Alzchem Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.06.2024 / 15:11 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Alzchem Group AG
Street:
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
Postal code:
83308
City:
Trostberg Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: M&G Plc City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Jun 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.52 %
0.20 %
3.72 %
10176335
Previous notification
2.53 %
1.19 %
3.72 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2YNT30
0
357701
0.00 %
3.52 %
Total
357701
3.52 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Lent shares (right of recall)
N/A
N/A
20655
0.20 %
Total
20655
0.20 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
M&G plc
%
%
%
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited
%
%
%
The Prudential Assurance Company Limited
3.52 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
M&G plc
%
%
%
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited
%
%
%
M&G Group Limited
%
%
%
M&G FA Limited
%
%
%
M&G Investment Management Limited
3.52 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
M&G plc
%
%
%
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited
%
%
%
M&G Group Limited
%
%
%
M&G FA Limited
%
%
%
M&G Luxembourg S.A.
3.52 %
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
13 Jun 2024
