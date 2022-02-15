Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  AlzChem Group AG
  News
  Summary
    ACT   DE000A2YNT30

ALZCHEM GROUP AG

(ACT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/15 10:30:00 am
22.9 EUR   0.00%
10:47aCREATINE SUPPLEMENTATION : Important for vegans
PU
02/11ALZCHEM : International Creatine Conference 2022
PU
02/10ALZCHEM : Creapure® athlete André Höflich qualifies for Beijing
PU
Creatine supplementation: Important for vegans

02/15/2022 | 10:47am EST
15.02.2022, Alzchem, Human Nutrition
Creatine supplementation: Important for vegans

Vitamins, proteins, fats, minerals - a healthy body needs all of these, the essential role of creatine for the human energy metabolism is less well known, for human energy metabolism.

Vitamins, proteins, fats, minerals - a healthy body needs all of these, the essential role of creatine for the human energy metabolism is less well known, for human energy metabolism. Part of the daily creatine requirement needs to be supplied through food - plants, however, do not contain creatine. For optimal physical and also mental performance, creatine can therefore be supplemented in a vegan lifestyle.

This is also recommanded by Niko Rittenau: the Austrian chef, author and nutritionist is himself a vegan and advocates a sustainable lifestyle. In his social media channels and lectures, he emphasizes that a vegan diet is closely linked to a high level of health awareness. It is important that vegans ensure an adequate supply of all nutrients. This also includes creatine.

Creatine as a natural substance in the human body plays an essential role in energy metabolism. The human body naturally produces about half of the daily creatine requirement. The remaining amount needs to be supplied through food. It should be noted that only foods of animal origin contain creatine (fish and meat, dairy products in traces). Plant-based foods do not contain any creatine.

In his new video on his YouTube channel, Niko Rittenau explains why creatine supplementation is particularly important for people who live vegan.

The human body synthesizes about half of the daily creatine requirement itself, the remaining amount must be supplied through food. However, only foods of animal origin contain creatine - especially fish and meat, dairy products in traces. Plant-based foods do not contain creatine.

Niko Rittenau explains in his new video on his YouTube channel why creatine supplementation is recommended especially - but not only - for people living vegan. As an alternative to supplementation , he suggests to enrichplant-based meat substitutes and milk alternatives with creatine monohydrate, ensuring an uncomplicated supply: " "Te goal should be that vegan alternative products, such as meat, fish, egg, milk or cheese substitutes, are enriched with nutrients such as creatine and others, in addition to enrichment with certain micronutrients, so that these substitutes are good vegan equivalents to animal products from a nutritional point of view,."," says Niko Rittenau. Vegan alternative products should be at least as nutrient-dense or even more nutrient-rich than the animal equivalent, so that forgoing animal products does not come at the expense of health, he addsOne does not take risks with it: In addition to efficacy, a large number of studies also confirm the safety of a creatine supplementation.

You can get detailed information in the video on YouTube:

Here you can find more information about our product Creapure®

Disclaimer

AlzChem Group AG published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 15:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALZCHEM GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2021 412 M 466 M 466 M
Net income 2021 25,2 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net Debt 2021 37,0 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,25x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 233 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 554
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Niedermaier Chief Executive Officer
Markus Zöllner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Dieter Englmaier Chief Operating Officer
Martina Heigl-Murauer Member-Supervisory Board
Caspar Freiherr von Schnurbein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALZCHEM GROUP AG-2.14%263
BASF SE7.56%68 712
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-5.82%67 401
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-1.81%40 684
ROYAL DSM N.V.-19.62%30 678
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.97%16 044