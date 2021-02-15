PRESS RELEASE : AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report

Log in
ALZCHEM GROUP AG

(ACT)
AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report

02/15/2021
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback 
AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the 
Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report 
2021-02-15 / 17:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AlzChem Group AG 
Disclosure 
according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 
and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 
1^st Interim report 
In the period from February 8, 2021 up to and including February 12, 2021, a total of 9,394 shares of AlzChem Group AG 
were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired 
to date as part of this buyback amounts to 9,394. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, 
Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG. 
The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows: 
Buyback date  Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 
08.02.2021    1.957                  23,5180                      46.254,82 
09.02.2021    1.509                  23,4795                      35.607,75 
10.02.2021    1.766                  23,7170                      42.093,62 
11.02.2021    2.225                  23,4596                      52.458,49 
12.02.2021    1.937                  23,5045                      45.755,94 
?             9.394                  23,5326                      222.170,63

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/aktie/ aktienrueckkauf in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Trostberg, February 15, 2021

AlzChem Group AG Contact: Sabine Sieber Head of Investor Relations & Communications -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-02-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      AlzChem Group AG 
              Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32 
              83308 Trostberg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +498621862888 
Fax:          +49862186502888 
E-mail:       ir@alzchem.com 
Internet:     www.alzchem.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2YNT30 
WKN:          A2YNT3 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart 
EQS News ID:  1168440 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1168440 2021-02-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 11:17 ET (16:17 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 374 M 450 M 450 M
Net income 2020 17,2 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net Debt 2020 60,0 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 3,57%
Capitalization 239 M 290 M 288 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 554
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Niedermaier Chief Executive Officer
Markus Zöllner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Dieter Englmaier Chief Operating Officer
Martina Heigl-Murauer Member-Supervisory Board
Caspar Freiherr von Schnurbein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALZCHEM GROUP AG9.81%290
BASF SE4.56%75 265
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.5.18%74 503
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-0.17%38 199
ROYAL DSM N.V.6.11%30 678
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG4.72%15 738
